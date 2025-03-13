F1 Insider provides huge Lewis Hamilton development on his life at Ferrari compared to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is feeling positive about the SF-25, ahead of his debut with Ferrari. In line with Hamilton's eagerly anticipated debut, F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has stated that the seating position of the SF-25 aligns with the driver's preference, which was not the case with Mercedes, as he complained about the cockpit positioning of the W14.

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, is set to embark on a new era of his glorious career with none other than the iconic team, Scuderia Ferrari. His debut race is scheduled for March 16 in Albert Park, Australia.

In January 2025, Hamilton was officially inducted into Ferrari before he did several test runs with the team's older models. He also tested the 2025 season challenger SF-25 during the pre-season test that took place in Bahrain last month.

Meanwhile, ahead of his debut, Kravitz made a significant observation about Hamilton's life at Ferrari compared to Mercedes. He noted how the Brit is already feeling confident with the SF-25's design, especially with the cockpit positioning.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, Kravitz said:

“There are some very positive signs that Hamilton is enjoying the way the Ferrari drives more than the Mercedes. I think he has got what he wanted in terms of driver positioning within the cockpit."

He added:

"There are no complaints on any side. Crucially, he has identified that the designers and the team behind him are up to championship quality, and he recognizes that he has everything he needs in the team to develop the car and out-develop his rivals to try and win this year’s championship."

This development around the cockpit is a major value addition for the 40-year-old, as he previously complained about the seating position of Mercedes' 2023 season challenger, W14. He complained that his cockpit was too far forward, which hampered his judgment.

According to Hamilton, when he is seated too close to the front of the car, the movements become unpredictable, a feeling which he does not like at all. After his repeated complaints, Mercedes addressed the issue in the 2024 season, pushing back the cockpit of the W15 to the British driver's liking.

Sebastian Vettel reacts to Lewis Hamilton's 'big move' to Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has fired a warning at his former rival Lewis Hamilton ahead of the latter's debut with Ferrari. Having raced for Ferrari before, Vettel noted that for any driver, a transition is a huge step.

Talking to Wide World of Sports, he said:

"It's big. Anybody who changes team, it's a big move. New people you work with is probably the biggest one. It's a different culture. Obviously most of the teams are English, only two are Italian. That's probably the biggest shift," Vettel was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

However, Hamilton received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Maranello earlier this year. The Briton is also making conscious efforts to fit in by learning to speak Italian.

Ferrari's hierarchy and stakeholders appear impressed with Hamilton, and his debut on March 16 will likely be a significant moment in the team's history.

