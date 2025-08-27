F1 Insider reveals Cadillac boss’ comments involving Lewis Hamilton

As Cadillac joins hands with Ferrari for its initial years in the sport, the American outfit's key personnel reckoned that the upcoming regulations reset could benefit Lewis Hamilton's driving style. This was shared by Sky Sports' Craig Slater, who divulged the details about his conversation with the 72-year-old while discussing the 2026 regulations.

Hamilton has not reached the same highs in the ground-effect era of regulations since its introduction in 2022. He has only won two races in the past three-plus seasons; moreover, these victories came in his last season with Mercedes, in 2024.

While his move to Ferrari was expected to help him fight for the top spots on a daily basis, the Briton has not even been able to score a podium in the Grand Prix format so far. However, with the 2026 regulations kicking in, the reliance on ground effect would soon decrease, along with a myriad of changes to the chassis and the engine department.

This led Symonds to share how these regulations would benefit the seven-time champion, as Slater shared about his conversation on Sky Sports:

"Fascinating to look into the 2026 season, which is a complete reset. New power units, new aero rules, and rules which Pat Symonds [Cadillac F1 Team] intriguingly said to me off camera, which he thinks will benefit Lewis Hamilton’s driving style."

Lewis Hamilton has had a tough time on the grid in the last few race weekends.

In what areas has Lewis Hamilton been hampered in his debut Ferrari season?

Lewis Hamilton, after spinning the Ferrari SF-25 during the sprint qualifying for the Belgian GP weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has scored a best finish of P4 this season, three times, while Charles Leclerc has already secured five podiums. With the Briton having the task of adapting to a new outfit, he has had to contend with certain difficulties.

The challenge with the new power unit can be understood by Carlos Sainz's statements during the FIA press conference ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. He explained how the Mercedes and Ferrari PUs are different in a host of ways:

"I do feel very big differences compared to Ferrari... You need to go through that experience almost to understand that this happens only in the Mercedes PU and not in a Ferrari. It’s interesting, because it’s quite a big change and it's incredible how different two power units can be."

Meanwhile, later in the season, ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton talked about the challenges he faced while adapting to the brakes at Ferrari, as he said, via F1's official website:

"It's a lottery, we'll roll the dice and you put one [brake pad] on and it works and put another on and it doesn't. I hope tomorrow we figure something out, we're working on it for sure."

Hamilton sits 42 points adrift of Leclerc in the drivers' standings ahead of the Dutch GP, a stat that the Briton would like to work upon by the end of the season.

