F1 insider reveals the 'tragic' Yuki Tsunoda moment after Max Verstappen's win in the F1 Italian GP

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 16, 2025 12:57 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen - Source: Getty

Renowned F1 insider, Ted Kravitz, opened up about a 'tragic' incident involving Yuki Tsunoda during the Italian GP at Monza. Explaining the situation, Kravitz stated Tsunoda's actions after his poor performance at the Monza circuit, where his teammate, Max Verstappen, claimed victory.

Red Bull had a bitter-sweet outing at the 2025 Italian GP, where Verstappen qualified on pole and ended up winning the race despite the tough resistance by the McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. On the other hand, Tsunoda, the second Red Bull driver, failed to show up yet again.

The Japanese driver qualified in P10, ahead of Oliver Bearman and behind Fernando Alonso, and went on to finish his race in P13. As a result, he failed to pick any point and help his team in the Constructors' Championship.

After the race, Red Bull was in a celebratory mood due to Verstappen's victory, and this was when Tsunoda experienced a 'tragic' moment. Speaking about this, here's what Kravitz said in a video shared by The Race on Instagram:

"Just last week on the Red Bull photo, this very sort of this rather I won't called tragic, but it was a sad moment when Max in the joys of his third win for Red Bull Racing and Yuki Tsunoda having a slightly anonymous weekend."
"When Max said to Yuki on the very, very fringes of the photo, come into the middle, you know join our celebration. And Yuki was like 'No, don't, I can't do it. I don't deserve to be there, and it was a real human moment."
Yuki Tsunoda joined Red Bull to race alongside Max Verstappen ahead of the Japanese GP this year. However, he failed to make his opportunity count. In 14 races and two Sprints, Tsunoda scored 12 points and is currently occupying 19th place in the Drivers' Championship with 12 points.

Red Bull to replace Yuki Tsunoda with Isack Hadjar in 2026

Red Bull is all set to replace Yuki Tsunoda as the second Red Bull driver and bring Isack Hadjar next year. According to the German media house, Auto Motor Und Sport, the Austrian team lost faith in the Japanese driver and will bid him goodbye at the end of the season.

Yuki Tsunoda (22) of Red Bull and Isack Hadjar (rear) of Racing Bulls - Source: Getty
Tsunoda arrived at Red Bull from Racing Bulls by replacing Liam Lawson earlier this year. But he failed to live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Hadjar, the rookie driver from Racing Bulls, showed immense progress.

Currently, Isack Hadjar is in P9 of the Driver's Standings with 38 points, and his tally includes a podium at the recently concluded Dutch GP. Notably, Yuki Tsunoda is unlikely to get a demotion back to Racing Bulls as Red Bull is looking towards Arvid Lindblad as a potential replacement for Hadjar.

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

