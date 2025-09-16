F1 insider reveals the 'tragic' Yuki Tsunoda moment after Max Verstappen's win in the F1 Italian GP

Renowned F1 insider, Ted Kravitz, opened up about a 'tragic' incident involving Yuki Tsunoda during the Italian GP at Monza. Explaining the situation, Kravitz stated Tsunoda's actions after his poor performance at the Monza circuit, where his teammate, Max Verstappen, claimed victory.Red Bull had a bitter-sweet outing at the 2025 Italian GP, where Verstappen qualified on pole and ended up winning the race despite the tough resistance by the McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. On the other hand, Tsunoda, the second Red Bull driver, failed to show up yet again.The Japanese driver qualified in P10, ahead of Oliver Bearman and behind Fernando Alonso, and went on to finish his race in P13. As a result, he failed to pick any point and help his team in the Constructors' Championship.After the race, Red Bull was in a celebratory mood due to Verstappen's victory, and this was when Tsunoda experienced a 'tragic' moment. Speaking about this, here's what Kravitz said in a video shared by The Race on Instagram:&quot;Just last week on the Red Bull photo, this very sort of this rather I won't called tragic, but it was a sad moment when Max in the joys of his third win for Red Bull Racing and Yuki Tsunoda having a slightly anonymous weekend.&quot;&quot;When Max said to Yuki on the very, very fringes of the photo, come into the middle, you know join our celebration. And Yuki was like 'No, don't, I can't do it. I don't deserve to be there, and it was a real human moment.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Tsunoda joined Red Bull to race alongside Max Verstappen ahead of the Japanese GP this year. However, he failed to make his opportunity count. In 14 races and two Sprints, Tsunoda scored 12 points and is currently occupying 19th place in the Drivers' Championship with 12 points.Red Bull to replace Yuki Tsunoda with Isack Hadjar in 2026Red Bull is all set to replace Yuki Tsunoda as the second Red Bull driver and bring Isack Hadjar next year. According to the German media house, Auto Motor Und Sport, the Austrian team lost faith in the Japanese driver and will bid him goodbye at the end of the season.Yuki Tsunoda (22) of Red Bull and Isack Hadjar (rear) of Racing Bulls - Source: GettyTsunoda arrived at Red Bull from Racing Bulls by replacing Liam Lawson earlier this year. But he failed to live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Hadjar, the rookie driver from Racing Bulls, showed immense progress.Currently, Isack Hadjar is in P9 of the Driver's Standings with 38 points, and his tally includes a podium at the recently concluded Dutch GP. Notably, Yuki Tsunoda is unlikely to get a demotion back to Racing Bulls as Red Bull is looking towards Arvid Lindblad as a potential replacement for Hadjar.