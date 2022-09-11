From Kimi Raikkonen to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: List of superstars present at 2022 F1 Italian GP

The 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix has many familiar faces in the paddock on race day as we have celebrities and sports stars up and down in Monza. The historic GP has seen many stars throughout the years, but today the paddock seems to be overcharged with them.

American actor Sylvester Stallone, known especially for his incredible acting in the Rocky movie series, as well as charming British actor Hugh Grant, have adorned the paddock today.

To add a spark to the same, retired F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen, who won his only World Championship with Ferrari, also graced the paddock with his presence. Monza is Ferrari's home Grand Prix and the fan energy at the venue has been sparking with fans in red attire and red flares around the entire circuit.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an ace and legendary footballer, was also seen joining the action for the race. Famous chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay was also spotted in the paddock soaking in the sport's hospitality.

F1 has always been accompanied by famous faces around the world

F1 is one of the most famous sports and the pinnacle of motorsport, and it is not uncommon for many celebrities to join the track during race days. Late Queen Elizabeth II was not unfamiliar with the sport either.

Moreover, Monza is the oldest circuit on the calendar. It has held more races than any other circuit in the history of the sport and has rarely changed its layout. It only didn't have the chicanes back in the 1960s but had an amazing banking, that still exists but remains unused. The race here is important for Ferrari, but they haven't won since 2019, and today's race could be a battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who are currently the fastest on the grid.

