F1 Las Vegas GP: Here’s how close to action $5 million will get you at Sin City

With F1 making its entrance into Las Vegas during the final stages of the 2023 season, special arrangements have already started at Sin City.

Caesars Entertainment recently revealed a special 'Emperor Package' for the people who will be coming down to watch the cars go around the circuit. The package contains some of the most lavish services that the place will provide. This also suits the air of the city given its people's lifestyle.

Formula God @formula1god Caesars Entertainment has officially announced an 'Emperor Package' for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The price? A casual $5 million

Here are some details of the entire Emperor Package:

What will be included in the Emperor Package?

As the package sounds, it will have some of the most fascinating features for F1 fans. The package will include:

12 tickets for the F1 Paddock Club

5 Nights at the Nobu Sky Villa (A splendid place to stay at, covering an area of 10.3k square feet, 3 bedroom space. Also includes a 4.7k square-foot terrace, giving the viewers a panoramic view of the track)

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's culinary experience (A renowned chef from Japan)

A butler and a driver, the car will be Rolls Royce

Spa service for 6 people

Invitation to the Package holder and 1 guest will be allowed to attend 'Weekends with Adele' at The Colosseum

The Package holder will also become a Caesars Rewards 'Seven Stars' member.

How much will the entire package cost?

Given the amazing features the fans will be getting through the package, it is priced at a whopping $5 million. Las Vegas is known as an extremely wealthy city in the United States, and hence, the price does not come at much of a surprise for many.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the experience of a lifetime for many. They will be provided with some exceptional facilities as some of the fastest drivers in the world race to the chequered flag.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to be a bit different from the usual races

All F1 races are currently held on Sundays, with two practice sessions being held on Fridays (except during sprint race weekends) and Saturdays along with qualifying. However, Las Vegas will be different than this.

The race will be held on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. While talking about the reasoning for the same, Renee Wilm, the Las Vegas GP CEO spoke about time zones.

“That was actually a compromise to make sure we are broadcasting at a time when our European fans can get up with a cup of coffee and watch the race six, seven in the morning, very similar to how we [in the US] watch the European races."

This is not the first time F1 is going to Las Vegas, however, it is being highly hyped this time, and fans around the city are excited for the same. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez, and Alex Albon went down to the place which added to the existing amusement.

