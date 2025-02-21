F1 legend drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen being compared to Niki Lauda by 4x world champion

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Alan Prost comparing Max Verstappen to former three-time F1 world champion Niki Lauda. Verstappen has etched his name into F1 history over the past four years following his immense success on the track.

Ad

The Red Bull driver became only the fifth in history to win four consecutive drivers' championships at the end of the 2024 season. Apart from his incredible skills on the track, the 27-year-old has also made a name for himself for his straightforward off-track personality and direct answers to the media.

Speaking with GPBlog, former four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost compared Max Verstappen to Niki Lauda due to the penchant for both giving direct answers to the media. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I never want to talk about or compare the drivers of yesterday with those of today, let me be clear. Max is like Niki in terms of being direct, no doubt about that. When you asked Lauda something, the answer was always honest. Verstappen is, as the English say, he makes an impression with what he says. "

Ad

Former Williams F1 driver Damon Hill reposted the comments on his Instagram Story and gave a two-world reaction, saying:

"Bien Sur (Of course)" [Translated from Google].

Snapshot of Damon Hill's reaction.(@96f1champ/IG)

In 2025, Max Verstappen could join an even more exclusive list if he wins his fifth successive driver's championship.

Ad

Max Verstappen comments on working alongside Liam Lawson

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said he was "excited" to work with his new teammate Liam Lawson in the upcoming season. The young Kiwi driver replaced Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 season after impressing the Red Bull hierarchy with his performances in the final six races of last year.

As per GPBlog, the Dutch driver joked about Lawson's age as he has seen the youngster perform for Red Bull's junior team.

Ad

"I've seen him grow in the junior team as well. I think it's nice [for him] to finally have a start to the season. I'm honestly excited to be working with him. It's the first time that I'm the older driver as well. Let's see where we are going to head together. He's a very nice guy. I'm just happy to get started," he said.

Ad

"We haven't really spent a lot of time in terms of actually talking about the car. We've seen each other at the photoshoots, but I'm sure it's going to be fine. He definitely deserves the shot at the team, so I'm just very excited to get to work, and just work together with the team, try to improve the car, and have a great season together," Verstappen added.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will look to bring back the constructor's championship to Milton Keynes after losing the title to McLaren last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback