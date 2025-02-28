F1 legend drops one-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's 'don't ever compare me to anybody else' quote

Former F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a one-word reaction on Lewis Hamilton's recent remarks regarding Toto Wolff's comments on him leaving Mercedes. Hamilton stated that she should not be compared with any other driver considering the challenges he went through in his career.

The Briton broke his ties with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season as he moved to Ferrari. Although he had a one-year contract remaining, Hamilton used the exit clause to make the move possible. Both he and Mercedes enjoyed quite a bit of success together as they went on to dominate the grid for multiple seasons, winning consecutive World Championships.

Despite his driving brilliance, Hamilton was only given a 1+1 extension at the end of the 2023 season, which was considered to be one of the reasons he left the team. Toto Wolff, in his book Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane that was published earlier last year, mentions that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was beneficial to the team because then they wouldn't have to ask a driver like Hamilton to stop driving (in the future). He also mentioned that every driver has a "shelf life."

Reacting to these comments in an interview with TIME, Hamilton shared a strong statement, mentioning that he should not be compared to other drivers.

"Don’t ever compare me to anybody else," Lewis Hamilton said (via TIME). "I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority."

These comments spread like wildfire on social media. 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill also shared this on his Instagram story, capsulating his reaction within a single word.

"Unique," Hill wrote on social media.

Damon Hill's reaction on Hamilton's comments (@96f1champ on Instagram)

Lewis Hamilton feels it's "too early" to drop a verdict on the SF-25

The first two days of the 2025 F1 pre-season testing at Bahrain concluded with almost no issues for the teams other than some minor repairs. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had the chance to get out in the SF-25 once more as they had previously driven it during a filming day at the Fiorano Circuit.

Delivering his verdict on Ferrari's 2025 challenger after the first day of testing, Hamilton mentioned that while it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the competitiveness of the car, so far, the drive had been positive.

"It’s too early to really understand performance," Lewis Hamilton said (via F1), "but everything feels good and as a team we’re working on the best way to optimise each run. There’s more to do over the next few days to get through our programme and understand the car to the best of our ability, but right now I'm looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow."

Ferrari had a strong and positive development trajectory last year, making them one of the competitors for the Constructors' Championship with multiple victories. The team is expected to carry on the momentum this season, albeit with some major changes in the car such as the front suspension.

