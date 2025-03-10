F1 legend reacts as Jacques Villeneuve shares hilarious ordeal of being stuck in a toilet stall

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has hilariously reacted on social media to his ex-teammate, Jacques Villeneuve, getting stuck in a toilet during his trip to Australia. The Formula 1 legend has been an active member of the media since the early 2010s when he became a pundit with the British broadcaster Sky Sports.

Hill, the 1996 world champion, who raced in the sport in the '90s for teams like Williams F1 and Jordan, was accompanied by his ex-Canadian teammate at the broadcaster. Villeneuve joined Sky Sports in the 2020s as a guest pundit and made a name for himself for his brutal and honest takes on drivers and teams alike.

Heading to Australia for the season opener this week for his punditry role, Jacques Villeneuve found himself in a horrible ordeal as he was stuck in a toilet stall at Milan Airport. On his Instagram post, the 1997 world champion shared a picture of himself trapped inside the toilet and wrote:

"Been stuck in the toilets for the last 20 minutes and security incapable of getting me out. Toilet flushing every 30 seconds. Having a blast. Very impressive. Good start to the trip to Australia."

Damon Hill found the whole situation hilarious and reacted to it on his Instagram story by reposting it with a series of laughing emojis.

Snapshot of Damon Hill's story on Jacques Villeneuve...Credits-Instagram/@96f1champ

Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve were only teammates for a solitary year with Williams F1 in 1996 and competed for the championship, which was won by the former.

When former F1 pundit Damon Hill reflected on being teammates with Jacques Villeneuve

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill previously revealed that he and his ex-teammate Jacques Villeneuve had a good relationship with each other despite fighting on track for a championship in the 1996 season.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazin in 2023, the former Williams F1 driver reflected on his former teammate and said:

“There was a good spirit within the team that year. There were two camps, yes, but we both knew what will be, will be. I know the traditional relationship between teammates is one of wishing to see the other guy not only defeated but also crushed."

“But that’s just not necessary. It’s enough to beat him on the track and Jacques had the same attitude – you want to command respect for your driving among your rivals and then you can say, look, I did it, I won. That is important to me," Hill added.

Damon Hill left the Grove-based outfit at the end of the 1996 season and joined Arrows. Jacques Villeneuve had an epic tussle the following year for the drivers' championship with Michael Schumacher, which the Canadian won in the season finale in Jerez.

