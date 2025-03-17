F1 legend reacts to Red Bull's Helmut Marko calling out Isack Hadjar for 'putting on a tearful show' after the F1 Australian GP

Isack Hadjar crashed on the formation lap of his F1 debut in Australia and broke down into tears. However, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko was not too pleased with what he called was the driver's 'tearful show', prompting a response from former champion Damon Hill.

VCARB driver Hadjar, one of the many rookies debuting in F1 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, faced an unfortunate DNF. Under wet conditions, Hadjar slipped on the formation lap and banged his car into the wall, resulting in rear wing damage.

As his race ended, Isack was dejected, seemingly breaking down in tears as Lewis Hamilton's dad, Anthony Hamilton, wrapped an arm around his shoulders to comfort him.

However, Red Bull's senior advisor didn't appreciate Hadjar's post-crash antics, calling it an embarrassment to the team.

"Isack Hadjar put on a tearful show after the race. That was a bit embarrassing," Marko said on ORF.

Meanwhile, Marko's comments drew a strong reaction from ex-F1 world champion Damon Hill. He used social media to say:

"A shoulder to cry on and a cold shoulder not to cry on."

Screenshot of Damon Hill's IG story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Hill compared Marko's statement to that of Anthony Hamilton. Anthony had expressed his empathy for Isack Hadjar, saying his heart sank seeing the driver in the wall on the formation lap. Hence, he went to comfort him and told him to hold his head high.

Hadjar delivered promising results during the qualifying session of the Australian Grand Prix, finishing P11, the highest amongst the rookies. However, amid wet conditions, he misstepped while heating his tires and lost control, resulting in an unfortunate crash.

The rookie apologized to the team during the post-race interview. Meanwhile, Hadjar will be back in action for VCARB for the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled on March 23.

Christian Horner backed Isack Hadjar after Australian GP crash

VCARB driver Isack Hadjar after crash in Australia [Image Source: Getty]

While Helmut Marko was embarrassed to see Isack Hadjar cry after his crash at the Australian Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner didn't share the same feeling. He felt gutted to see Hadjar crash and offered him his complete support.

Talking to ESPN, Horner said:

"It was quite heart-wrenching to see him so gutted in his first Grand Prix. I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend. He performed very well through the practices and the qualifying. You forget that these guys are just kids, really. Obviously a lot of emotion for him today, but I think when he strips it back, there's an awful lot of positives he can take out of the weekend. He's got many bright days ahead of him."

Isack Hadjar was promoted to VCARB for the 2025 season after Red Bull transferred Liam Lawson to the main team as Max Verstappen's teammate.

