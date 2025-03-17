Red Bull's Helmut Marko calls out driver Isack Hadjar for 'putting on a tearful show' after crashing out of the F1 Australian GP

  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 06:38 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 Qualifying - Source: Getty
Isack Hadjar and Helmut Marko before qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a brutal statement and called out the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar for his emotional exit after crashing out from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. It was a heartbreaking start to the French driver's F1 career on Sunday after he had impressed everyone with his incredible raw speed during qualifying at the iconic Albert Park Circuit.

Starting P11 in his debut race, the 2024 F2 season runner-up had hopes of scoring points in the VCARB02, given that his teammate Yuki Tsunoda was starting in P5. However, he was unable to make it past Turn 1 on the formation lap. Hadjar lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers, failing to even start the race.

Isack Hadjar was inconsolable from the situation and walked by to the paddock, completely distraught. However, the Red Bull advisor was unimpressed with his emotional reaction and gave a brutal assessment of his antics, saying to ORF:

"Hadjar putting on a tearful show after the race. That was a bit embarrassing."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had more sympathy for the 20-year-old as he told the media (via ESPN):

"It was quite heart wrenching to see him so gutted in his first Grand Prix. I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend. He performed very well through the practices and the qualifying. You forget that these guys are just kids really.
"Obviously a lot of emotion for him today, but I think when he strips it back, there's an awful lot of positives he can take out of the weekend. He's got many bright days ahead of him."

Isack Hadjar was even consoled by his hero Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton in the F1 paddock after his crash.

Red Bull junior reveals his conversation with Lewis Hamilton's father

Red Bull junior and VCARB driver Isack Hadjar revealed that Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony gave him positive words of affirmation on his return to the F1 paddock after his heartwrenching DNS.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman spoke about the Ferrari driver's father's words and said:

“Just ‘keep your head high’. I think he knows what tough times are and I think he sees a rookie putting it in the wall on not even lap one and he knows how tough it feels. He came to comfort me and I think it was a really nice gesture from him. Nevertheless, it feels really hard and I feel really sorry for the team.”

Anthony Hamilton was one of the first people to console and give a hug to Hajdar on his return to the F1 paddock after the incident.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
