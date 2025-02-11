F1 legend reacts to Yuval Noah Harari's claim of "Democracy is based on trust, whereas dictatorship is based on terror"

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has said that people might have been deceived after reposting Israeli medievalist Yuvan Noah Harari's comments on social media. The British racing legend is the son of former three-time world champion Graham Hill.

The 64-year-old has built a legacy on his own, winning the driver's title in 1996 and 22 F1 races between 1992 and 1999. Since becoming a pundit, Damon Hill has used social media to express his views on multiple topics, including racing.

On Real Time with Bill Maher, Yuvan Noah Harari gave his take on the differences between Democracy and Dictatorship, which caused a discussion online. He said:

"The key issue is that democracy is based on trust whereas dictatorship is based on terror. If you systematically destroy trust in institutions, destroy trust in the media, in academia, in the courts, and so forth, some people think that this is liberating the people from these institutions. It's not.

Trending

"When you destroy all trust the only thing that can still work is a dictatorship. So this is what would the dictators do. They systematically destroy trust, and the other thing to realize is that the vast majority of information is not truth."

The former Williams F1 driver reposted the 48-year-old's comments on his Instagram story and reacted:

"If you voted for this, you have been deceived."

Snapshot from Damon Hill's story...Credits-Instagram (@96f1champ)

Damon Hill was an F1 pundit with Sky Sports from 2012 and ended his 12-year partnership with the broadcaster in Brazil in 2024.

F1 comments on Lando Norris' credentials to become a world champion

Former world champion Damon Hill believes that McLaren driver Lando Norris has all the ingredients to become a world champion.

Speaking to F1 Explains last year, the 1996 world champion referenced the Brit's attitude and comments after the summer of 2024:

“I think he's got the ingredients. I think he's got the qualities. I think he's got that dissatisfaction with second place. I saw some comments he made over the summer break, where he said he wasn’t good enough in the early part of this season.

“That's the sign of someone who's really going to put himself to the test. He’s not going to be comfortable just being good enough. He wants to be the best.”

Lando Norris finished P2 in the drivers championship for the first time in 2024. He finished 63 points behind eventual champion Max Verstappen despite having the momentum and faster car in the second half of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback