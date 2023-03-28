F1 legend does not think Daniel Ricciardo will return to the grid again

Former Formula One champion Alan Jones believes that Daniel Ricciardo might not race in F1 ever again.

Ricciardo parted ways with McLaren in 2022 and returned to Red Bull Racing, where he currently serves as the team's reserve and simulator driver. He has spoken many times about taking a year away from the sport to clear his mind and return to the grid in 2024.

Jones, however, doesn't expect to see the Australian racing in F1 in the future as he isn't sure if there will be an opening anywhere next year. He said:

“I don’t think he will get a drive at Red Bull unless something happens to the two current drivers, I can’t see him doing a Grand Prix. I doubt (he will be on the grid in 2024). At the end of the day there is probably no reason why Red Bull won’t re-sign Perez and obviously Verstappen (is locked in) and I can’t see anybody at Ferrari resigning or going away, so I just can’t see where he can go."

He added:

“Obviously everybody likes to go out on a high note and it’s just unfortunate that for whatever reason, and I don’t even think he knows himself, why his performance dropped off. As I said before, I just can’t see him getting back into Formula One.”

Speaking about where it went wrong for Ricciardo, 1980 world champion Jones suggested that the 33-year-old could have been too distracted by his outside interests. He said:

“I don’t think he even knows himself, I just think he went off the boil. Really, in my own opinion, I think he concentrated and spent a bit too much time for his activities out of the cockpit rather than in it. That’s my opinion.”

“I would say it’s 50-50” - Damon Hill on Daniel Riccardo's F1 return

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill remains slightly more optimistic about Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1. He rated the Australian's chances of a return to the grid as 50-50, though the Brit was mystified about what “went missing” for him previously.

He said:

“I would say it’s 50-50 if he will ever get back in an F1 car at the moment. He is a very popular guy, he is clearly someone that has brought a lot of colour and a lot of amusement, his never say die attitude has been impressive and his race wins as well, his driving. But something went missing, we are not sure where. It just disappeared and it is as mystifying to me, probably as it is to him.”

Hill believes that Ricciardo's decision to step away from the grid rather than accept a role with a 'smaller' team was the right call. He opined:

“It’s very difficult when you have been at the sharp end to race in Formula One and be motivated if you are in a less competitive car. I think that’s the big worry, if you drive a less competitive car, you lose your mojo. That’s the last thing he needs to do right now is appear to be unmotivated.”

