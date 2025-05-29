F1 meets Football as Sir Lewis Hamilton and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe team up for an EA Sports event

In a thrilling fusion of speed and footballing skills, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton and football star Kylian Mbappe came together for a high-profile EA Sports event. The meeting between these two icons in their respective sports was part of a broader campaign to promote the newly launched F1 2025 game.

The event, held in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya, featured both sports stars offering a glimpse into the new F1 game, set to launch officially on May 30. In a video shared on Instagram by the EA Sports F1 account, both Lewis Hamilton and Kylian Mbappe went head-to-head in a friendly face-off on the motorsport game. To cap things off, Mbappe presented the Scuderia Ferrari driver with a signed Real Madrid jersey.

The EA Sports face-off between the pair represents yet another crossover moment that highlights how the passion for a particular sport often transcends the boundaries of those actively involved in it. During the launch of the 2024 edition of the game, football superstars Diogo Jota and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend for the video game’s unveiling.

Also in 2024, during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, NFL stars Jaylen Waddle and Jalen Ramsey joined Carlos Sainz and F1 Academy star Bianca Bustamante in a Sim Racing showdown.

Shifting focus to real racing action, Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing an improved result with the Ferrari team as the Spanish Grand Prix weekend gets underway. The 40-year-old could only manage a fifth-place finish at the recently held Monaco Grand Prix.

Kylian Mbappe reacts after teaming up with Lewis Hamilton for the F1 game launch

Kylian Mbappe has reacted after teaming up with Lewis Hamilton for the launch of the Formula 1 video game. The Real Madrid forward took to social media to share his thoughts following the collaboration.

The French World Cup winner was the football star chosen to partner with the former Mercedes driver, who is the face of the 2025 edition of the game. Following their meeting, Mbappe shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram, accompanied by the caption:

“Iconic rivalry on track against @LewisHamilton, in @easportsf1 — Think you’re faster than us? 😉 #F125”

Kylian Mbappe is one of several football stars who have never hidden their affinity for motorsports. He was recently in attendance at the Monaco Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton, for his part, has seen his success in Formula 1 transcend the racing track. The Ferrari driver has occasionally collaborated with stars from various sporting backgrounds.

In the meantime, the British driver will be eyeing the possibility of claiming his first podium in a Grand Prix for Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix. The iconic Barcelona track has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Hamilton, who boasts a record six victories at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

