"It's so much more accessible nowadays" - F1 drivers think the sport being 'a little more open' is the reason behind its growing popularity

F1 drivers believe that the sport's rapidly rising popularity is down to making it more accessible to fans than it has traditionally been.

Since Liberty Media Corporation took the reins of F1 from Bernie Ecclestone, the sport has transformed its image and become much more inclusive to all fans, not just those with deep pockets who can afford to go to GPs.

Furthermore, the sport's increased presence on social media and Netflix's docu-drama series 'Drive to Survive' have helped bring swarms of new fans into the fold.

When Alpine's Fernando Alonso was asked about the fervor at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of a practice session for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP and the reason for it, the two-time world champion said:

“I don’t know. I think from… yeah, as you said a couple of years ago, especially when Liberty Media took control. I think we saw a few steps as a sport. We open the sport to more people here at the paddock there is more access, we start doing a lot of things outside the track as well. Drivers involved on those. And yeah, I think it was always going on the good direction.”

The Spaniard went on to add:

“Also, we are living in a very different world now, with the digital platforms, giving access to many, many things that were unthinkable 10 years ago, 15 years ago. So, all that I think made the sport a little bit more open and that people can really enjoy now. Before they saw Formula 1, like something unreachable, or something very difficult to understand how to follow.”

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas also shared his thoughts during the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP. He said:

“To me, it feels like now, like every race weekend… for sure, it’s all about racing – but there’s a bit more into it. Like, just from my side, it feels like the atmosphere is a bit more like an event than a race. There’s other things happening: concerts and there’s DJs playing just before the start and stuff like that. I’ve personally felt much more energy in the last year or so, then than ever before, during my career. So, I think they’ve done a great job on many things. And like Fernando said, it’s so much more accessible nowadays than it used to be. But also, thanks to the technology.”

Bottas agreed with Alonso's explanation and said that he had experienced an increase in excitement during the race weekends in the last year or so, more than ever before.

"It's becoming bigger and bigger" - Charles Leclerc on technology helping take F1 to higher echelons

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc believes that technology plays a vital role in F1's steady gains in fans and followers in recent years.

The sport has made it easier for fans to watch the sport and interact with drivers, and it has even gone the extra mile to extend the hand of inclusion for handicapped fans through technology.

Speaking at the aforementioned press conference alongside his fellow drivers, the Monegasque weighed in by saying:

“I think the access, that’s been more and more open throughout the years, I think also Drive To Survive, obviously has been a big help for Formula 1. To help the people to understand a little bit more the sport in a simpler way. And to actually put a face on the people that are in the background and working every day to try and make their car go faster. Also the places that we go in the US, it's becoming bigger and bigger. Thanks again to Netflix. And I think people are just loving the sport. And the title fight last year too, I think helped the sport, so hopefully we can have a similar fight this year until the very last race.”

A full house is expected at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP since fans were not able to attend the GP before this on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

