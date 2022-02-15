×
F1 new points system explained: Can it prevent repeat of 2021 Spa debacle?

F1 safety car leading Max Verstappen (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B during the 2021 Belgian GP
Dese Gowda
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 15, 2022 01:35 PM IST
The FIA has introduced a new points system for shortened F1 races in an effort to avoid a future repeat of the 2021 Spa debacle. The new system is designed to prevent points being awarded if no racing lap has taken place. It will take effect from the upcoming season, following approval from the World Motorsport Council.

Last season’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was abandoned after just two laps behind the safety car. It happened following persistent heavy rain that prevented the race from being started.

Yet, drivers in the top were awarded half-points, with Max Verstappen declared the winner, based on a two-lap run behind the safety car. This led to an intense backlash from fans, due to the close nature of the world championship until then.

Following the controversy, the FIA decided to review the points system for shortened races to ensure that points are only awarded when actual racing takes place. Under the new system, points will only be awarded when the race leader has completed at least two laps without a safety car or a virtual safety car.

The points system is further broken down into several categories that award points based on the amount of race distance covered.

If the race leader has completed between two laps and at least 25 percent of the race distance, then points will be awarded to the top 5.

The top nine will be awarded points if the race leader has completed between 25 to 50 percent of the scheduled race distance.

All drivers within the top 10 are awarded points if the race leader has completed at least 50 to 75 percent of the race distance.

Complete breakdown of the new F1 points system

Meanwhile, points are not awarded equally for all categories of shortened F1 races. Each category has a different points system that ensures there is very little confusion. The complete breakdown of the new system is as follows:

Finishing position

Leader completes between 2 laps and 25 percent of race distance

Leader completes between 25 percent and 50 percent of race distance

Leader completes between 50 percent and 75 percent of race distance

P1

6 points

13 points

19 points

P2

4 points

10 points

14 points

P3

3 points

8 points

12 points

P4

2 points

6 points

9 points

P5

1 points

5 points

8 points

P6

4 points

6 points

P7

3 points

5 points

P8

2 points

3 points

P9

1 points

2 points

P10

1 points

If the race leader completes at least 75 percent of the scheduled race distance without a safety car and virtual safety car, then the top ten finishing drivers are awarded full points.

