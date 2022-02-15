F1 new points system explained: Can it prevent repeat of 2021 Spa debacle?

The FIA has introduced a new points system for shortened F1 races in an effort to avoid a future repeat of the 2021 Spa debacle. The new system is designed to prevent points being awarded if no racing lap has taken place. It will take effect from the upcoming season, following approval from the World Motorsport Council.

Last season’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was abandoned after just two laps behind the safety car. It happened following persistent heavy rain that prevented the race from being started.

Yet, drivers in the top were awarded half-points, with Max Verstappen declared the winner, based on a two-lap run behind the safety car. This led to an intense backlash from fans, due to the close nature of the world championship until then.

Marie @MarieLBI_ Belgian GP 2021 Highlights

Belgian GP 2021 Highlights https://t.co/8e8dNAOJ17

Following the controversy, the FIA decided to review the points system for shortened races to ensure that points are only awarded when actual racing takes place. Under the new system, points will only be awarded when the race leader has completed at least two laps without a safety car or a virtual safety car.

The points system is further broken down into several categories that award points based on the amount of race distance covered.

If the race leader has completed between two laps and at least 25 percent of the race distance, then points will be awarded to the top 5.

The top nine will be awarded points if the race leader has completed between 25 to 50 percent of the scheduled race distance.

All drivers within the top 10 are awarded points if the race leader has completed at least 50 to 75 percent of the race distance.

Complete breakdown of the new F1 points system

Meanwhile, points are not awarded equally for all categories of shortened F1 races. Each category has a different points system that ensures there is very little confusion. The complete breakdown of the new system is as follows:

Finishing position Leader completes between 2 laps and 25 percent of race distance Leader completes between 25 percent and 50 percent of race distance Leader completes between 50 percent and 75 percent of race distance P1 6 points 13 points 19 points P2 4 points 10 points 14 points P3 3 points 8 points 12 points P4 2 points 6 points 9 points P5 1 points 5 points 8 points P6 4 points 6 points P7 3 points 5 points P8 2 points 3 points P9 1 points 2 points P10 1 points

If the race leader completes at least 75 percent of the scheduled race distance without a safety car and virtual safety car, then the top ten finishing drivers are awarded full points.

Edited by Diptanil Roy