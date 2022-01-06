F1 Spa-Francorchamps undergoing €80m renovation

Legendary Belgian F1 circuit Spa-Francorchamps is undergoing a major overhaul which is said to cost €80 million. The iconic track is set to be safer for all categories of motorsport.

Andrew Mascaux @MascauxAndrew Today I went to see the work at Spa Francorchamps, I obviously didn't have access to everything but things are progressing quite a bit, can't wait to go back in August! Today I went to see the work at Spa Francorchamps, I obviously didn't have access to everything but things are progressing quite a bit, can't wait to go back in August! https://t.co/uMH8quSmoy

As part of an upgrade designed to improve general safety around the track, the iconic Spa-Francorchamps is undergoing a renovation worth €80 million which began on November 15, 2021. The move should help ensure its long-term future with F1 and other forms of motorsport.

From 2022, Spa is likely to host events such as the Belgian Grand Prix, the Spa 24 Hours Endurance Race, a round of the WEC, and another 24-hour bike endurance race. The renovation was spurred by these developments.

To be suitable for bike races, the track needs to earn an FIM license, which can only be obtained with several changes made to the run-off areas. Subsequently, some asphalt run-offs have increased in size, with gravel traps reappearing on the iconic circuit.

The asphalt run-off at the end of La Source is set to be replaced with a gravel trap which will help reduce the speed of any vehicle that goes off after the hairpin. The outside of Bruxelles is also being reworked, with parts of the run-off area being replaced with a gravel trap once again.

As per reports, the infamous Eau Rouge section will see some major changes and F1 cars will no longer be able to take the sweeping corner flat out.

When F1 driver Max Verstappen scared father Jos at Spa

Julio Kronbauer @jckronbauer #F1 Max Verstappen scares his dad Jos again in a Renault R.S. 01 Race Car at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps goo.gl/fb/clE1YJ #F1 Max Verstappen scares his dad Jos again in a Renault R.S. 01 Race Car at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps goo.gl/fb/clE1YJ

Max Verstappen took his father Jos Verstappen on a lap around the Spa-Francorchamps in 2015. Despite the latter being a former F1 driver himself, he was scared by his son's blazing take on the iconic circuit. Verstappen Sr. was seen shaking his head in disbelief at multiple points during the lap in which his son Max showed excellent control and speed. The Verstappens did the lap in the Renault Sport R.S. 01, the most powerful racer made by the French company. Fans on Twitter hilariously claimed Max yawned while his father looked horrified at his son's sheer courage.

Watch the full clip below:

Jos Verstappen was seen asking Max to slow down at multiple points during the lap. Verstappen Jr., however, kept the pedal planted to the floor as he took the infamous Eau Rouge section almost flat out.

The maiden F1 world championship winner is set to return in 2022 with Red Bull, where he will try his all to defend his title.

