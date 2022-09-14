Aston Martin signs 2022 F2 champion as part of its 2023 season program

Aston Martin recently announced that Felipe Drugovich will become the first member of the AMF1 Driver Development Programme in 2023. Last weekend in Monza, Drugovich secured the Formula 2 championship title after an impressive season. The 22-year-old will be taking part in the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In an official statement, Drugovich shared his expectations from working in the programme and spoke about his goals to develop as a potential F1 driver:

"Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for me – and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season."

"For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula One in the future."

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claimed that the team was 'hugely impressed' by the Brazilian's performance in Barcelona earlier this year:

"Felipe has shown incredible talent, determination, and consistency to win this year's FIA Formula 2 Championship. I particularly remember his fantastic Sprint and Feature victories at Barcelona in May, which were hugely impressive."

Aston Martin Executive Chairman "hugely proud" of the team's new Driver Development Programme

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll claims that the new AMF1 Driver Development Programme is the team's opportunity to 'reward' young drivers that show potential.

In an official statement, the Canadian said:

"I am hugely proud to have inaugurated the AMF1 Driver Development Programme. I am a big believer in rewarding young talent, and this is a fantastic way to help develop the next generation of racing drivers."

"We have watched and admired Felipe's path to success in Formula 2 this year, and we aim to provide him with all the skills and experience necessary to be able to take the next step in his career."

Aston Martin currently stand ninth in the constructors' standings with 25 points to their name. They'll be looking to finish their season on a high note by beating the likes of Haas and AlphaTauri within reach ahead of them.

