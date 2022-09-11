F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Italian GP?

Max Verstappen brought home his eleventh race win of the season this weekend at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix. His teammate Sergio Perez finished sixth, further extending Red Bull's lead in the constructors' standings.

One driver from each of the top three teams stood on the podium in Monza this afternoon, with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc coming in second and Mercedes' George Russell occupying third. The remaining three drivers from the top three teams, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez, made up the rest of the top six this afternoon.

As of now, McLaren remain the only team outside the top three to have secured a podium finish in the 2022 F1 season, with Lando Norris' impressive P3 finish at Imola earlier this year. The Briton, however, finished outside the top six in Monza.

Aston Martin had a particularly frustrating day in Monza, especially after an impressive run at the Dutch GP last weekend. Both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were forced to retire from the race, leaving the team with no points to take home from the weekend in Italy.

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries made his F1 debut this weekend, having stepped in for Alex Albon at Williams after the 26-year-old driver was ruled out due to appendicitis. The Dutchman had an impressive run in Saturday's qualifying, where he out-qualified his teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Despite being eliminated in Q2, the F2 champion was promoted to eighth place on the starting grid this weekend as a result of several drivers taking engine penalties. He managed to maintain this position for quite some time and eventually finished the race in ninth, to become the 67th different driver to score an F1 championship point. While Williams remains last in the constructors' standings, they now have a total of six points to their name and Nicholas Latifi remains the only driver yet to score a championship point this season.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Italian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 545 2 Ferrari 406 3 Mercedes 371 4 Alpine Renault 125 5 McLaren Mercedes 107 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 7 Haas Ferrari 34 8 AlphaTauri RBPT 33 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 25 10 Williams Mercedes 6

