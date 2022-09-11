"Michael Masi would never have done this"- Fans react to 2022 F1 Italian GP's unusual safety car finish

Max Verstappen came home to secure his eleventh race win of the season at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix this afternoon.

The race, however, came to a rather disappointing end, having finished behind the safety car after Daniel Ricciardo stopped on the track as a result of a reliability issue. This essentially took away the opportunity from Charles Leclerc to once again battle it out with Verstappen and potentially win the F1 race.

In an unusual turn of events, the Tifosi were also heard booing championship leader Max Verstappen during the podium celebrations.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc started from pole and was desperate to give the Tifosi a reason to celebrate this afternoon. He was left frustrated after losing out on the opportunity to challenge Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race to take his second win at Monza. In a post-race media interaction, the Monegasque said:

"The end was frustrating, I wish we could have had a bit of a race. Unfortunately we were second because of what happened before. It's a shame, but I gave it all today. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing Tifosi but I just couldn't today."

Formula 1 @F1



Verstappen crosses the line moments after the Safety Car pulls into the pit lane



TOP 10

Verstappen

Leclerc

Russell

Sainz

Hamilton

Perez

Norris

Gasly

De Vries

Zhou



Fans were certainly not thrilled with the amount of time that was taken to clear up Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren. The decision to finish the race behind the safety car even though everything was seemingly cleared off in time for the final lap was also widely panned.

Further down the grid, the safety car denied Carlos Sainz the chance to fight once again for the podium places, giving George Russell an easy P3 finish. Meanwhile, Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries, who just made his F1 debut for Williams, secured his first-ever championship points with an impressive ninth-place finish.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 Michael Masi would never have done this Michael Masi would never have done this 😂

Luke Smith @LukeSmithF1



And what a debut for de Vries! Get that man a 2023 seat #F1 #ItalianGP Verstappen and Red Bull are on another level right now 🤯 Incredible the title could be clinched in Singapore.And what a debut for de Vries! Get that man a 2023 seat Verstappen and Red Bull are on another level right now 🤯 Incredible the title could be clinched in Singapore.And what a debut for de Vries! Get that man a 2023 seat 👏 #F1 #ItalianGP

F1 Data Analysis 📈 @F1DataAnalysis



DEV got two points in his very first F1 race!



Extraordinary effort: the car shined here, but it needed the right driver to extract its potential, and he did!

#F1 #ItalianGP #Monza RUS didn’t get points in his first two seasons at Williams (around 40 races)DEV got two points in his very first F1 race!Extraordinary effort: the car shined here, but it needed the right driver to extract its potential, and he did! RUS didn’t get points in his first two seasons at Williams (around 40 races)DEV got two points in his very first F1 race!Extraordinary effort: the car shined here, but it needed the right driver to extract its potential, and he did!#F1 #ItalianGP #Monza https://t.co/9PRDF62vzx

Toto the Wolf @RealTototheWolf #ItalianGP Of course there'll be no more racing when Verstsppen is in the lead 🙂 Every race is a reminder of how wrong the decisions in Abu Dhabi were. #F1 Of course there'll be no more racing when Verstsppen is in the lead 🙂 Every race is a reminder of how wrong the decisions in Abu Dhabi were. #F1 #ItalianGP

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

