Watch: Intro to Ayrton Senna's iconic Super Monaco GP2 game

Ayrton Senna was perhaps the most gifted F1 driver of his generation.During his 10-year career in F1, the Brazilian left an indelible mark on the sport.

But his influence was just as crucial, if not more, in developing one of the greatest racing video games of its time. One could even say this title ended up revolutionizing the racing genre for games that followed.

The game was Sega's Super Monaco Grand Prix II. It is said the game was produced under the supervision of Ayrton Senna. At that point in time, Ayrton Senna was a triple world champion in F1 with McLaren.

The game was the successor to the first Super Monaco Grand Prix game on the Sega Genesis. The first iteration of the game was a blend of arcade and simulation. Super Monaco GP II was a much more comprehensive package as a racer, largely due to Ayrton Senna's input.

The introduction and opening theme still bring back waves of reminiscene for a host of fans who grew up with the game. Watch here:

The game is fondly remembered for having Ayrton Senna's voice recorded messages for drivers during races but there wasn't a ton of variety.

It also had a special mode called Senna GP. In it, players could race on three non F1 tracks, desgined by Ayrton Senna himself.

Super Monaco GP II paved the way for titles like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsports in years to come. Their success in the modern era could be chalked down to this game's advancements as well as the need for racing simulator games.

Ayrton Senna had a reputation for being extensively thorough about all his collaborations. This showed in the realism that was captured in the game at the time.

The Brazilian legend was also involved with Honda during that time in the development of the Honda NSX. That model became one of the best sports cars to come out of Japan in the 90s.

What was Ayrton Senna's greatest Monaco GP drive?

Nearly three decades on from his untimely demise, Ayrton Senna remains the master of Monaco. The Brazilian is the only driver in F1 history to record six wins in the Principality. But what was his greatest moment on the streets of Monaco?

While he is remembered for a storming qualifying lap in 1988 and his numerous wins, his debut outing at the Principality is simply unbeatable.

The Brazilian was still making his mark on F1 in his rookie year at the time. Driving for an unfancied Toleman, not many gave Ayrton Senna a second thought going into the race.

Starting from 13th on the grid, Ayrton Senna put the world on notice as the rain lashed down in Monaco. With cars spinning out and unable to handle the torrential conditions, Senna kept climbing up the ladder. He was on course to overtake leader Alain Prost when the race was red flagged and subsequently classified.

Ayrton Senna claimed his maiden F1 podium that day, the first of many in his mercurial career. He also laid down a marker for the greatness that was to follow with that wet weather masterclass in Monaco.

Edited by Diptanil Roy