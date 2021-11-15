Audi reportedly set to buy McLaren Group, future F1 entry secured

German Carmaker Audi's takeover of the McLaren group has been finalized, according to an Autocar UK source who claims that the deal ensures the Volkswagen group's entry into F1.

With new aerodynamic rules in place, along with the implementation of budget caps and expenditure control rules, F1 is increasingly becoming an attractive economic opportunity for car manufacturers looking to enter the sport. Development of the 2025/2026 engine regulations is also being closely observed by potential F1 entrants in the automotive industry.

Citing McLaren’s financial reasons as one of the possible factors for the deal to come about, the report said:

“The change of ownership should secure the future of McLaren, which has been operating under heavy financial pressures despite an injection of capital late last year following a refinancing worth up to £500 million.”

Early speculation regarding Audi and sister brander Porsche’s entry into F1 indicated that the two brands were to enter the sport as independent manufacturers in light of the 2025/2026 engine changes.

Audi has been linked with buying the McLaren F1 team, while Porsche has been mulling a potential Red Bull Racing takeover. In the latter case, the team would manufacture its own engines under the Red Bull Powertrains badge.

The Autocar UK report also stated that it was unclear whether the departure of McLaren Group CEO Mike Flewitt last month was linked to the deal. While McLaren has denied any organizational restructuring, Audi has yet to comment on the matter.

According to Autocar UK, Audi's takeover of McLaren would also allow the German automaker to produce its own F1 engines. Responding to the report, an Audi spokesperson said:

“As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas.”

Porsche’s new motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach has also commented to the same British automotive publication about their interest in F1, saying the brand is considering a return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Reports in the past have also suggested that if the Volkswagen group brands were to enter the sport pre-2025, buying an existing team would be their preference since it would be the more financially viable choice.

The McLaren F1 team is fighting Ferrari for third in the Constructors' title.

Meanwhile, the Woking-based team had a poor showing at the Brazil Grand Prix, with Lando Norris finishing 10th and Daniel Ricciardo failing to finish. Ferrari have bumped them out of third place in the constructors' championship with three races left on the calendar.

