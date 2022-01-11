Carlos Sainz reveals the least enjoyable podium finish of his career

Carlos Sainz achieved his highest ever finish in P2 and his first podium with Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021. However, the Spaniard recently revealed that this podium was the least satisfactory podium of his F1 career. He later revealed that the car had enough pace to bring him his maiden race win.

Sainz was unable to capitalize on it, having qualified in fourth. Ferrari had the potential to achieve an extraordinary result that weekend, as seen in Leclerc's thrilling drive to pole position on Saturday. The Monegasque driver's success made a P4 finish in qualifying for Sainz all the more disappointing.

The 27-year-old was on his way to clinching his first possible pole position with a solid first sector. Ironically it was his team-mate who brought out the red flag after hitting the wall, after already having set the fastest time, robbing Sainz of the opportunity to take the much awaited maiden pole.

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 First PODIUM with @scuderiaferrari and in Monaco! Great testament to the hard work of the team. Very solid race and strong pace for P2! Would’ve been better with Charles, but I’m sure if we keep pushing we’ll get more opportunities. Forza Ferrari!



bit.ly/3fCwrBv First PODIUM with @scuderiaferrari and in Monaco! Great testament to the hard work of the team. Very solid race and strong pace for P2! Would’ve been better with Charles, but I’m sure if we keep pushing we’ll get more opportunities. Forza Ferrari! 🇲🇨First PODIUM with @scuderiaferrari and in Monaco! Great testament to the hard work of the team. Very solid race and strong pace for P2! Would’ve been better with Charles, but I’m sure if we keep pushing we’ll get more opportunities. Forza Ferrari!👉bit.ly/3fCwrBv https://t.co/w8aruit9KO

As reported by Planet F1, Sainz reflected on the Monaco Grand Prix:

“Monaco is the least enjoyable podium of my career. I was really pissed off on Sunday. What happened with Charles and all that [in qualifying]. I remember that I didn’t recover from the disappointment for three days because it was my first chance to win a race and to take pole.”

Despite being set to start from the front of the grid on his home soil, the gearbox issue in the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc did not allow him to start the race at all. Sainz subsequently started the race from third and went on to take his best finish so far behind Max Verstappen.

“I had to adapt" - Carlos Sainz on difficult first half of the season with Ferrari

After two very impressive years with McLaren, Carlos Sainz parted ways with the team to join Ferrari and partner Charles Leclerc. In the case of most drivers, it took a while for him to find his feet with the team and match his teammate's pace.

Describing his evolution over the years with Ferrari, Sainz added:

“I came from two very good years at McLaren. I wasn’t afraid to take on anyone or anything. The first half was tough. I had to adapt, but in the second half I started to go very fast and feel very comfortable with the car."

Also Read Article Continues below

Sainz ended the year in fifth in the drivers' standings, ahead of his team-mate and both McLarens. Four podiums over the course of the year means the Spaniard is expected to come back stronger in 2022, chasing his maiden race win.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar