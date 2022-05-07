"I took more risk than I should have" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc admits his 'mindset changed' at Imola, leading to his crash

Charles Leclerc has admitted that he should have been content with P3 at the 2022 F1 Imola GP. He believes he shouldn't have gone on the offensive and made an error that cost him a podium finish.

In an interview before the 2022 F1 Miami GP, Leclerc recounted how a changed mindset during the race led to him trying to chase Red Bull's Sergio Perez. This resulted in his spin at the entry into Variante Alta.

The Ferrari driver said:

"I think on that particular lap, I saw an opportunity. Throughout the race, I had been very honest with myself and I thought Red Bull was too quick for us. Third place was the place we deserved through the weekend because we just weren’t as quick as Red Bull.

"But on that particular lap, my mindset changed and I saw the opportunity to go for second, and I took more risk than I should have done instead of just taking the third place home."

The Monegasque driver added:

"Again, looking back at it, it is always this balance that you need find as a driver and how much risk you are going to take and how much reward it is going to give you. Taking the second place that day was something that was not expected and it would have been great, but it didn’t happen and I lost a few points. It’s something I will continue to think about and maybe change the approach in those situations."

Despite his error, Charles Leclerc still leads the World Drivers' Championship standings with 86 points from the first rounds of the season.

"Never regret" - Ferrari boss does not blame Charles Leclerc for 2022 F1 Imola GP error

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto does not blame Charles Leclerc for his spin during the latter stages of the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

In an interview with German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the Italian said:

“The mistake had nothing to do with pressure. Racing drivers are used to driving at the limit. The cars have harder suspension this year. If you get too high on the kerb, you can lose the car. We didn’t aim for the extra point for the fastest lap, but for second place. There will be never regret to ask a driver to push. That is part of our job. It’s part of their job, to try and drive to the limit. Obviously, mistakes may happen.”

The spin was all the more costly for Ferrari after Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz was taken out of contention on the opening lap of the race.

Ferrari will hope to have a better race weekend collectively at the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

