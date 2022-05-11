"His race was over at that point" - Charles Leclerc let down by Carlos Sainz at 2022 F1 Miami GP, claims Italian journalist

Carlos Sainz's inability to follow through with the "one thing to do" at the 2022 F1 Miami GP cost his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc a clear run to victory. This is according to Italian journalist Pino Allievi.

Sainz overcame a crash during FP2 to help Ferrari lock out the front row of an F1 grid for the first time since the 2019 Mexican GP behind Leclerc.

However, the Spaniard did not have the best of starts off the line and was caught napping by an opportune Max Verstappen heading into Turn 1 of the opening lap. This, in turn, allowed the reigning world champion to put pressure on Leclerc before eventually passing him with relative ease on lap 9.

Allievi feels Carlos Sainz should have done a better job at fending off the Dutchman, citing it as his one duty towards his team and Charles Leclerc.

During a conversation with Formula Passion, the Italian said:

“Carlos [Sainz] had just one thing to do in Miami. Blocking the way of [Max] Verstappen at the start and protecting [Charles] Leclerc. He was not able to do that, he was overtaken by Max at Turn 2 and his race was over at that point.”

Allievi also blamed Leclerc for not being able to cope with Verstappen's charge in the Red Bull. However, he feels Ferrari can recover lost ground if their expected upgrades work at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

"I remember going through a very similar scenario last year" - Carlos Sainz adamant he will stop crashing soon

Carlos Sainz admitted he is his own harshest critic after a recent run of crashes and spins knocked his title charge for 2022 off-track temporarily.

The Spaniard spun out on the opening lap at the 2022 F1 Australian GP. He also suffered a hefty crash during free practice at Imola before once again failing to finish the opening lap of the GP on race day.

Following another heavy shunt at the Miami International Autodrome, the 27-year-old addressed his recent run of unfortunate incidents, saying:

“I am the first one that is not happy with the last two crashes, and I am the first one that is analyzing it and trying to take conclusions from it. I remember going through a very similar scenario last year where I crashed a couple of times and right after them came my best run of races in Formula 1. So, I know how to come out of it.”

Sainz did manage to hold onto P3 at the inaugural Miami GP. He now heads to his home race in Barcelona in P5 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 53 points from five races.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh