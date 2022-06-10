Charles Leclerc 'is a powerful guy with a strong mind', says F1 pundit

Charles Leclerc has the mental resilience to mount a title challenge against Max Verstappen in the ongoing 2022 F1 season, according to former driver-turned-analyst Johnny Herbert.

After a blistering start to the season with two wins in the first three rounds, Leclerc has since seen the top step of the podium occupied by Red Bull in the four races since. This stat is all the more damaging when one considers the fact that Monegasque took pole consecutively in the last three rounds.

Having relinquished what was once a commanding lead in the World Drivers' Championship after a DNF in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc's misfortunes followed him home to Monaco. A botched strategy call to pit for dry tires after a spell of rain in the Principality demoted the 24-year-old to P4 and he never recovered.

With Max Verstappen pulling away and his teammate Sergio Perez snapping at his heels, questions were being asked about the Ferrari man having what it takes to sustain a fight until round 22. Herbert, however, feels Leclerc could rise to the challenge.

In an interview with motorsport.com ahead of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, the Sky Sports analyst said:

“I hope they travel to Azerbaijan in a positive mood. Last year Charles [Leclerc] was on pole position and we know that their car has become a serious blow compared to last season. Ferrari didn’t have a very good tactical performance there [in Monaco]. They took away from Charles the chance to win, but he is a powerful guy with a strong mind. That’s why he sometimes does very clever things. He’s the kind of person who can have a bad race, that gets stuck somewhere in the back of his mind, but then he carries on in a powerful way.”

Ferrari boss shares Charles Leclerc's feeling of disappointment following 2022 F1 Monaco GP debacle

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted Charles Leclerc's disappointment at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP was something the team shared as well.

Leclerc was vociferous while venting his frustration after missing out on what could have been a maiden win in his home race after a strategic gaffe by the Scuderia.

In a post-race interview, the Italian team principal said:

“[Charles] Leclerc’s disappointment is also our disappointment. When you start first and second and lose the race in this way, sorry, it means there was some error, basically. Charles is right. If a driver finishes fourth something didn’t work out. There is some choice to review. We did something wrong, on at least a couple of occasions. We will analyze them. We underestimated the speed of the intermediate tyres. We should have stopped Charles a lap earlier or not stopped him at all. Leave him out, protect the position and send him directly on the dry tyres.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Charles Leclerc holds P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 116 points. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is nine points ahead in P1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far