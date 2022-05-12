"It's never enough fluid" - Daniel Ricciardo details dehydration battle at 2022 F1 Miami GP after McLaren reduced water to save weight

Daniel Ricciardo felt the brunt of dehydration during a physically taxing 2022 F1 Miami GP as a result of McLaren's weight-saving methods.

The Australian was unable to have the full tank of water allowed for the race in order to shed as much weight off the car as the team could.

Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com after the grueling race at the Miami International Autodrome, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"Yes, it has that heat factor. It's also tough because everyone is obviously fighting for that last bit of weight. So we don't have the luxury of putting three liters in the hydration system. So we have a little bit, but it's never enough fluid. So of course you get dehydrated. And yeah, that heat was pretty real. Everybody's obviously been working hard here. And it's hot, drivers, mechanics, everybody feels that heat."

Ricciardo was unable to salvage an already-dismal weekend for McLaren, who left Miami without any points. In the post-race classification, Daniel Ricciardo was placed 13th while Lando Norris crashed out on lap 41.

"We just weren't fast enough" - Daniel Ricciardo on McLaren's shortcomings at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Daniel Ricciardo lamented McLaren's lack of straight-line speed during the 2022 F1 Miami GP. The Woking-based outfit looked to have made sizeable gains during the 2022 Imola GP before they were handed a reality check, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

During the aforementioned motorsport.com interview, Ricciardo said:

"When I crossed the finish line, I honestly thought I was tenth. It's hard to tell because of course there are battles and cars dropping out here and there. But I had done the math in my head and thought I was in the points. I don't think there was a 'what could have been' here. We just weren't fast enough. And I think we're still missing a bit on the straights."

The 32-year-old went on to add:

"There were a few cars ahead of me on the old hard tires. And I couldn't get the hard tires to work properly. So I thought we could still show something. I was able to keep up with them, but not really enough to make a difference. In the end, I guess I just wasn't fast enough."

Ricciardo is hoping for a better showing in the next round at the Circuit de Catalunya for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, citing his good performance there in 2021.

