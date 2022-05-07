"I can’t see myself doing this at 40" - Daniel Ricciardo feels he is in the 'second part' of his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo feels he is in the latter stages of his driving career and doubts if he can keep driving for another decade.

The Australian started his F1 career back in 2011 and has gone on to become an eight-time race winner in the sport with Red Bull and his current team McLaren.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of the 2022 F1 Miami GP, Daniel Ricciardo was asked about his plans for the future. He said:

“I think going deeper into it, no, I’m not considering it or anything. But I’m also aware that I’ve done 10, 11 years now. Am I gonna do another 10 more? Unless I start winning every race and it makes a lot of sense, I don’t have 10 more in me. So I’m definitely in the second part of it."

The 32-year-old driver went on to add:

"I couldn’t tell you now if it’s three years, five years, whatever, but I’m aware that I can’t see myself doing this at 40. I’m still passionate about the sport and I still want to do good in it, so that’s it. It’s as simple as that. You just pull back [the negatives]. I’m still enjoying it. The results aren’t there yet. But a negative attitude isn’t going to help me get those results either.”

Reports have suggested that McLaren plans to bring in a new driver to partner Lando Norris from the start of the 2024 season. IndyCar drivers Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta are both scheduled for F1 tests with the Woking-based team later this season.

"Hopefully it will be two victories this year" - Daniel Ricciardo has already set personal goals with McLaren for 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo is targeting two wins with McLaren in the ongoing 2022 F1 season after a slow start to the year. The Australian has achieved one win with his current team back in Monza in 2021.

In an interview following his home race at the Australian GP, Ricciardo said:

“Hopefully, it will be two victories this year. Or more. But I’ll take it as it comes. I’ve already set goals in my head. But above all, I don’t want to go through another difficult season like 2021. Despite the success at Monza, it wasn’t an easy year. Looking at the results, I have to say there is still room for improvement in qualifying. That didn’t go well.”

Ricciardo is currently 11th in the 2022 Driver Standings, with 11 points from the first four rounds of the campaign. He will be hoping to add to that tally at the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi