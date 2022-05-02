"Certainly, open to discussion" - F1 team bosses feel Sprint format could be reviewed for 'anything that we can do to improve'

F1 team bosses have admitted that they are open to suggestions with regards to making some changes and tweaks to the current F1 Sprint format.

Following the first Sprint of the season at the 2022 Imola GP, many drivers felt the added pressure and strain that came with an additional 100 km race to an already long race weekend. This sentiment is now being echoed by team principals, who can see the toll on their team members.

Primary among them is Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who feels the FIA and F1 should collect feedback and discuss any possible changes with all teams.

During an interview after the race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Binotto said:

"Obviously, when you've got such a change, I think you need to go through the experience and judge it after few appointments, and a few events. I think we can try to collect the feedback and together with FIA, F1, [and the] F1 Commission, we can certainly try to discuss and try to review if there is anything that we can do to improve. But I think it doesn't mean that implies that we need to change. I think it's only a matter that, at first, we need to try to collect information, collect experience."

Binotto went on to add:

"If you look at the overall schedule of the calendar, a number of races, I think it's important still to try to reduce the length of the weekend and that was the attempt. I think that was an important attempt, if I look at the mechanics, certainly they are resting more today. And for us, that's a key element. But certainly, open to discussion."

"I think it needs a bit of discussion" - Haas F1 boss on possible changes to Sprint weekend format

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner was also in agreement with Mattia Binotto on the possibility of discussions around the structuring of Sprint weekends.

Speaking in a media discussion after the race in Imola, Steiner shared his thoughts, saying:

"As I always say, you have to do it and then see what you can do better. I think some things are better, some things maybe are not as good, but I think it needs a bit of discussion, and then maybe we have to readjust it. But in general, I think it's not a bad thing what we are doing, but we need to look into how we can make it even better and to make the savings in our time work for everybody even better"

Haas did manage to score three points over the weekend despite a tough schedule.

Two more Sprint races are scheduled for the season, with one in Austria and one in Sao Paolo.

