"He is a legend of our time"- Fernando Alonso apologizes to Lewis Hamilton for harsh 2022 F1 Belgian GP criticism

Fernando Alonso has apologized for his disparaging comments about Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, admitting that the Briton is a legend of this generation.

Hamilton started in P4 and found himself wheel-to-wheel with Alonso by the time the pair had reached the end of the Kemmel straight. However, Alonso was not afforded enough space by the seven-time world champion, who ended up colliding before subsequently retiring for want of an uncharacteristic error.

The Alpine driver did not hold back on the radio, calling Hamilton an "idiot" who was incapable of driving unless he started at the front of the grid.

Fernando Alonso has since retracted his criticism, claiming it was said in the heat of the moment. He also insinuated that the press had made a mountain out of a molehill and that it would not have been so had Lewis Hamilton not been British.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 Dutch GP, the Spaniard said:

"It made a huge thing. First of all it's Lewis, he's a champion. He's a legend of our time. And then when you say something, and I'm sorry to repeat this, against a British driver, there is a huge media involvement after that. They've been saying a lot of things to Checo [Perez], to Carlos [Sainz], to me.

"If you say something to a Latin driver, everything is a little bit more fun. When you say something to others, it's a little bit more serious, but anyway, yes I apologise."

Fernando Alonso also confirmed that he does not believe Lewis Hamilton can only race when starting at the front of the pack. He explained:

"No, I don't believe [that he can only drive and start in first]. It's not that I believe or don't believe, there are facts that it is not that way. It is something that you say in the heat of the moment, but nothing that I said is true and there are facts that are completely the opposite. So I have huge respect."

Martin Brundle defends Lewis Hamilton from Fernando Alonso's criticism following 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle defended Lewis Hamilton after he was criticized by Fernando Alonso for crashing into him at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

In his column for Sky Sports, Brundle batted for his compatriot when he discussed the incident between the two world champions. He wrote:

"Mercedes just couldn’t switch their tyres on in qualifying but would undoubtedly be better in a warm dry race. Lewis Hamilton didn’t get a chance to find out because of a rare error into the Les Combes chicane when he simply pinched into the side of Fernando Alonso whilst trying to go around the outside, and flying through the air."

Brundle went on to add:

"Lewis said he couldn’t see Fernando in his blind spot but frankly, he was bound to be there somewhere, and the Spaniard tried his best to stay to the inside and give space. Lewis saw the footage and immediately put his hand up and correctly accepted full responsibility."

The Sky pundit then called Lewis Hamilton one of the fairest and cleanest drivers in the history of the sport. He cast his mind back to the 2021 Sao Paolo GP when the Briton overcame a 25-place grid penalty on a sprint weekend to win the feature race.

He wrote:

"Fernando’s radio comments, albeit fuelled by anger and adrenaline, about Lewis only being able to win from the front were in my opinion wholly inaccurate and unfair.

"Lewis is one of the fairest and cleanest drivers in the history of F1, he hasn’t needed to resort to too many professional fouls given his relentless speed, and just cast your mind back to Brazil last year to remember how he can scythe through the field. Twice.'

While the pair appear to have moved on from the incident, it remains to be seen if tensions will boil over should the two race each other this weekend in Zandvoort.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh