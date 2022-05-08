"It's a sliding all around" - Ferrari drivers complain about the 'very unpredictable' track at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had a few complaints about the unpredictable nature of the Miami International Autodrome after the qualifying session of the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, both Ferrari drivers voiced their frustration with the circuit. Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was the first to share his thoughts. He described the track by saying:

"Tricky, very slippery. It's a sliding all around, a bit everywhere, and it is very, very difficult to put everything together because as soon as you get out of the line a little bit you are you lose a lot of grip and a lot of lap time. So the lap wasn't perfect, but yeah, good enough to be on P1. The car was amazing today, and hopefully we can keep that pace for tomorrow."

His teammate Carlos Sainz had a heavy crash during FP2. He also struggled to navigate through the technical final sector of the track during Q3. The Spaniard later said:

"It was a pretty good lap but I’m still pushing a bit over, like on the limit, you know, to try and find the right way to drive this car and the balance, but up until that corner, everything was going well, then I tried a bit of a different line in last corner. Because I was struggling through the whole qualifying, I was losing a 10th or so there to Charles [Leclerc], but I didn't make it any better by doing what I did in the last lap. But I had to try something different because I was losing always there and it didn’t go in the right direction."

Ferrari expects new upgrades to help in the fight against Red Bull at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto expects the F1-75's updated rear wing design to give them the chance to take the fight to Red Bull in terms of aerodynamic gains at the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the race weekend, Binotto said:

"Since Miami is a higher speed circuit than any we’ve seen so far, we will bring a rear wing designed for tracks that require efficiency. We know that Red Bull will also have a good low/medium aerodynamic package and, therefore, will be competitive. We will fight on a new track where it will be nice to compete.”

Ferrari lead Red Bull in the 2022 Constructor Standings by a narrow margin. The Scuderia has 124 points while Red Bull has 113 from the first four rounds of the season.

