Ferrari set to launch F1 2022 car mid-February

Ferrari are set to launch their 2022 F1 car in mid-February. At Ferrari's year-end Christmas event, Team Principal Mattia Binotto said:

“The car will be presented middle of February. We have not decided yet the date. From the 16th to the 18th of February, that will be the date, but it’s something that will be finalised in the next weeks.”

Ferrari will be hoping to start a new era in F1 on a good note after being bereft of the success they enjoyed in the past.

After a dismal 2020 campaign which saw them finish sixth in the constructors' championship, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz put in a lot of hard work on track to help restore portions of Ferrari's pride in 2021.

Ferrari and Binotto intend to try and build on their third-place finish in the constructors' standings this season.

Ferrari are yet to name their car for the 2022 season. However, they are buoyed by the fact that their car development has gone according to plan.

Ferrari eye changes in regulations as "big opportunity" for 2022

Binotto sees the F1 regulation changes set to be put in place for 2022 as a big opportunity for Ferrari.

“We know that the change in the regulations is a big opportunity, and for us as well, [it’s] an opportunity," he said.

Asked about the new budget cap, Binotto said:

“We’ve got a budget cap since 2021 which will be even more restrictive next year, again a big challenge. But on all of that, I have to say the team is well organised and, for me, working strong.”

The regulatory changes Binotto referred to are some of the biggest in the history of F1. Aerodynamic regulatory changes are amongst the key talking points.

The changes have the potential to be a reset button for the championship, which gives fans hope for a more evenly-matched competition between all teams.

The return of ground effect, something that hasn't been seen since 1982, could be a total game-changer for F1. The 2022 season will also see F1 attempt to eliminate the use of downforce.

