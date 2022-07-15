"They make the perfect match"- Ferrari's Vice-President lauds 'superb' partnership between 'extremely gifted' Charles Leclerc and 'fast and reliable' Carlos Sainz

Ferrari's vice-president believes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are a perfect match for the Scuderia and are the best driver pairing currently in F1.

After a brief bout of mediocrity and an extended title drought, the Scuderia look to be serious contenders in the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

Piero Ferrari, son of the legendary Enzo Ferrari, has been buoyed by the Scuderia's performances. He admitted that he is eagerly looking forward to seeing how the current F1 season plays out.

Speaking in an interview with Maxim, the 77-year-old said:

"As a fan, I am looking forward to following this Formula 1 World Championship. We must seize the opportunity presented by the most significant rules-change in over 40 years. When certain things shift, it’s possible for the balance of power between teams to change. The team has really pulled together and responded to the many difficulties that have come up. We want to get back to fighting for first place—that’s our goal this season."

He was then asked how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz compare to other greats who have led the Prancing Horse to glory.

The Italian said:

"It’s always difficult to draw comparisons between past and present drivers. Charles Leclerc is a smart driver, an extremely gifted guy in all respects, with extraordinary reflexes and great focus. Carlos Sainz has also proven to be a fast and reliable young man. They are superb, and they make the perfect match. Today, they are the best pair in the Championship."

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's one-two finish in Bahrain was 'a great feeling', claims Piero Ferrari

Piero Ferrari found immense satisfaction in watching the Scuderia dominate during the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Maxim, the 77-year-old said:

"It gives me great satisfaction to see the efforts of the entire Scuderia Ferrari finally pay off. I watched the race on the monitors that broadcast the split times and other performance data in the remote garage with the engineers who are online with the team, and as the race went on, I became more and more confident."

He continued:

"I started to believe in it. Throughout the weekend, I saw that the car was responding perfectly to expectations. It was a great feeling."

At the midway point of the campaign, the Scuderia are second in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 303 points. They will look to build on their Austrian success at the upcoming 2022 F1 French GP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far