"These will be Red Bull's World Championships" - F1 pundit issues ominous warning to Ferrari after 2022 F1 Miami GP

Ferrari are on the receiving end of an ominous warning from Martin Brundle after the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Brundle is a former F1 driver who now plies his trade as a pundit for Sky Sports. He feels the Scuderia need to find a way to match Red Bull's straight-line speed or risk being left in their wake for the remainder of the title challenge in 2022.

Despite qualifying for the race in P3, Max Verstappen had little trouble charging ahead of both Prancing Horses at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Dutchman showed immense reaction skills and sheer bravery to jump Carlos Sainz on the opening lap of the race. He then went on to make quick work of Charles Leclerc on lap 9 and never looked back.

Following the race, Brundle shared his thoughts on the race in a column for Sky Sports, where he wrote:

"Once again, Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari were the fastest combo on the track to secure pole position, but also once again, Ferrari had no answer to Red Bull's prodigious straight-line speed, with or without the DRS rear wing open. Unless they fix that with less high-speed drag then these will be Red Bull's World Championships."

Leclerc still holds a 19-point lead over Max Verstappen at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings.

"Ferrari drivers simply can't breeze back past anymore" - Martin Brundle feels Red Bull have bridged the gap to the Scuderia

Martin Brundle lauded both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for their mature driving in Miami in his aforementioned column for Sky Sports. The 62-year-old said:

"It was another very impressive and mature drive from both [Max] Verstappen and [Charles] Leclerc, but the Ferrari drivers simply can't breeze back past any more like Leclerc did to Verstappen in Bahrain."

The veteran pundit went on to add:

"This gives Max and teammate Sergio Perez the comfort zone of looking after their tyres and playing the longer game, knowing they can pounce down a relatively risk-free straight later on."

Following the result, the Scuderia remain at the top of the World Constructors' Championship standings with 157 points. Red Bull are breathing down their necks in P2 with 151 points.

