FIA reportedly sets deadline for controversial 2021 F1 season finale investigation

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought the 2021 F1 season to a dramatic end. It has been reported that the FIA has set a deadline to conclude the investigation into the controversial events of the race.

According to a BBC report, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will make a decision about his future in the sport only after the final investigation into the final laps of the season finale is completed. With enough time until the first winter test in Barcelona, the FIA will announce the findings from the investigation on February 3.

F1 Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater revealed:

“I can report that three weeks is how long the FIA have set themselves to deal with this matter. Work only began in earnest on it on Monday [January 10], that’s to say this FIA commission started to interview those involved."

He added:

“They also say to me that the [internal] investigation will be thorough, objective and transparent as well. This should be done by February 3rd, at which point the FIA have a [World] Motor Sport Council meeting and hopefully they expect to announce those findings by then.”

Max Verstappen clinched the world championship from race leader Hamilton on the very last lap of the race, right after the VSC that came out after Nicolas Latifi found himself in the wall.

Chaotic decisions by F1 race director Michael Masi, who allowed a last racing lap to go ahead, eventually resulted in a scenario where Verstappen was able to overtake the Briton after having followed him all evening. Mercedes protested the decision post-race, but this was not upheld by the FIA.

"Max Verstappen is a worthy champion" - Toto Wolff

While Mercedes did protest the decisions made by the FIA regarding the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff did not blame Verstappen or Red Bull for how things unfolded that evening.

As reported by formula1.com Wolff, said:

"I would have been totally okay with Max and Red Bull winning the championship on Sunday. And this situation is nothing to do with Max. He is a worthy champion, his driving is exceptional and Red Bull are fierce competitors, and I have the greatest respect [for] the people working there."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan