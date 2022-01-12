F1 test in Barcelona from February 23-25 reportedly not open to public

The first set of pre-season testing for the 2022 F1 season is set to take place in late February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. To the disappointment of many die-hard fans, however, it will not be open for public viewing. No journalists or fans will be welcome at the circuit and film crews will be left out as well. Instead, a full summary of each day will be made available.

Bahrain's Sakhir International Circuit will host the final three days of testing before hosting the F1 season opener a week later. Testing in Bahrain will be broadcast on live television for fans to follow.

Erik van Haren @ErikvHaren De Formule 1-testdagen in Barcelona (23-25 februari) zijn niet toegankelijk voor publiek. Voor zover bekend ook geen live televisiebeelden.



De drie testdagen in Bahrein (11-13 maart) wel live te volgen via F1 TV. Dat weekeinde ook de eerste Viaplay-uitzendingen in Nederland. De Formule 1-testdagen in Barcelona (23-25 februari) zijn niet toegankelijk voor publiek. Voor zover bekend ook geen live televisiebeelden. De drie testdagen in Bahrein (11-13 maart) wel live te volgen via F1 TV. Dat weekeinde ook de eerste Viaplay-uitzendingen in Nederland.

The post reads:

The Formula 1 test days in Barcelona (23-25 February) are not open to the public. As far as we know, no live television images. The three test days in Bahrain (11-13 March) can be followed live. That weekend was also the first Viaplay broadcast in the Netherlands.

The pre-season testing sessions provide a slight understanding of which teams are expected to be competitive. With new technical and financial regulations coming in this year, there is likely to be a mix-up in competitive order, making the testing sessions even more exciting to keep track of. Teams will be offered very limited time to work on the issues that are likely to come up in the sessions, making them more crucial than ever. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the second winter test in Bahrain since everyone will be relying on team images to get an idea of the test session from Barcelona.

F1 paddock at the Circuit de Catalunya is undergoing a major makeover

The Circuit de Catalunya is in preparations for the F1 winter test and the Spanish Grand Prix in May. The paddock is undergoing a makeover to bring the teams modern facilities and an upgraded look. The renovation comes in line with a contract with Liberty Media to host races until November 2026.

Albert Fabrega @AlbertFabrega



Work in progress at the

#F1 Siguen las obras en el Circuit. El nuevo paddock estará listo para los test de pretemporada de 23, 24 y 25 de febrero.Work in progress at the @Circuitcat_es . New paddock to be ready for the F1 preseason tests on February 23,24,25th. Siguen las obras en el Circuit. El nuevo paddock estará listo para los test de pretemporada de 23, 24 y 25 de febrero. Work in progress at the @Circuitcat_es. New paddock to be ready for the F1 preseason tests on February 23,24,25th.#F1 https://t.co/Gp6zFBMONy

Also Read Article Continues below

The circuit has hosted F1 races every single year since 1991, making it one of the most iconic tracks on the grid.

Edited by Anurag C