"The gap will be closed more quickly" - F1 CEO offers bullish preview of new 2022 regulations

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes that technical regulations will quickly close down any performance gaps between the teams at the start of the 2022 season.

In an interview with Autosport Magazine, Domenicali said:

“It is clear that in the context of a season that starts with a new regulation and the budget cap, differences between the cars could emerge greater than what people might expect.”

“But I am equally sure that the limitations linked to the new regulations will mean that if there are these differences, the gap will be closed more quickly.”

With the 2022 technical regulations, the FIA and F1 hope to produce cars that are more “raceable” and easier to follow through corners. The inability to perform the latter has been one of the key weaknesses with the outgoing generation of cars.

Ahead of the season, however, concerns arose that the new regulations could spread out the field in terms of performances, with just a few, or even a single team dominating the championship. Furthermore, teams that fail to properly produce an optimal car could end up playing catch-up through the rest of the regulation’s duration.

The field-spread after a major regulation change has been a common occurrence in the last decade, with Red Bull and Mercedes being the major benefactors after rule changes in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

Outgoing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas feels that the 2022 F1 cars aren’t that different from the current generation cars in terms of driving.

In an interview with Autosport, the Finn, who has tried the new cars in both Mercedes and Alfa Romeo’s simulators, said:

“It felt like the cars are a bit off in terms of downforce.”

“But the overall feeling, at least in the sim, wasn't that dissimilar in either of the simulators. We can't simulate following other cars and stuff like that, but it’s not crazy different. Maybe still a bit less downforce but, like I said, that will change.”

Several drivers had previously stated that the new cars felt “vastly different” at the edge of the grip, compared to the current-gen downforce behemoths.

Furthermore, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had earlier said that the new cars are much closer to current generation F2 cars in terms of driveability. He, therefore, expected drivers who have previously excelled at F2 might like the new cars.

