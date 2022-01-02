Official F1 pages across social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter asked fans to share their bold predictions for the 2022 season. The posts were flooded with comments from people all over the world with predictions that some may find bizarre while some seem rather realistic.

As history suggests, with each passing year, the possibilities for unpredictable podiums, such as that of George Russell at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, exhilaratingly unforeseeable maiden race wins, like that of Esteban Ocon in Hungary, and unthinkable last-lap drama, such as that in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, are rising.

With new technical regulations coming in this year, the sport is set to witness some thrilling battles, making predictions difficult. Even before learning more about the 2022 cars, fans have taken to social media to share some ambitious predictions about their favorite F1 drivers and teams.

Here are 5 bold fan predictions for F1 2022

#1 Fernando Alonso wins the 2022 world drivers' championship

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is undeniably a fan favorite. Currently driving for Alpine, the Spaniard took his first podium in Qatar since 2014 and was voted "Driver Of The Day" for his solid drive at the Losail International Circuit. Possibly the boldest prediction of them all, this one suggests that Alonso will clinch the championship in the 2022 F1 season.

With countless memes about "El plan" making the rounds on social media, fans strongly desire to see the Alpine driver back on top. While the car was comfortably a midfield one in 2021, the new regulations for the upcoming season may mix things up a bit and the French team may even put up a fight for the championship. Given that the 40-year-old will be entering his 19th year as an F1 driver, however, it is likely that age may stand a barrier between him and the third championship title.

#2 Mercedes will win their 9th constructors' title; Hamilton to win 8th championship

The 2021 F1 season will go down in history as one of the best, all thanks to the intense battle for the championship between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. With the title lead changing hands on multiple occasions, Verstappen secured the championship title on the very last lap of the final race, denying the Briton a record-breaking 8th championship win.

o British Man o @Turb0Tezza @F1 Mercedes win 9th constructors title and Hamilton wins his record 8th drivers championship then retires at the pinnacle of F1 as the best of all time 🤷🏻‍♂️ and redbull will spend most of the season protesting and crying a lot 🤣 @F1 Mercedes win 9th constructors title and Hamilton wins his record 8th drivers championship then retires at the pinnacle of F1 as the best of all time 🤷🏻‍♂️ and redbull will spend most of the season protesting and crying a lot 🤣

While Mercedes went on to take their eighth constructors' championship victory, the driver's fans all over the world were devastated by the championship result. A fair share of F1 fans are convinced the 36-year-old will come back this year and give it all he has got to take the championship win he believes he deserves. Verstappen, however, seems equally determined to defend his title. Additionally, with the likes of rising stars such as Lando Norris, George Russell and Charles Leclerc gaining momentum with some of their best seasons, the threat to Hamilton for the title is now greater than ever.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anurag C