Carlos Sainz on the cusp of breaking undesirable F1 record

Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz moved to the legendary Italian team this year following two impressive seasons at McLaren, with whom he scored his first ever podium at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard made his F1 debut with Torro Rosso in 2015 (Max Verstappen was his teammate) and has taken part in 139 Grand Prix races so far.

Although this is his first year at Ferrari, alongside rising sensation Charles Leclerc, Sainz has delivered some impressive performances and is a mere 6.5 points behind his team-mate who has been with the team for three years now.

However, the 27-year-old is on the cusp of breaking the record for most career points without a win. The record, currently held by his former team-mate from Renault Nico Hülkenberg who scored a total of 521 points throughout his F1 career without a single win, will be broken by Sainz if he scores five more points without taking a victory.

Although he has achieved five podium finishes, unlike the German who never got on the podium as an F1 driver, with 517 points in his six-season long career, Sainz may soon take the record that no racing driver would really like to hold.

13 consecutive points finishes for Carlos Sainz

Last weekend at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, Sainz extended his active scoring streak to 13 consecutive races. The Spaniard has demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the season and remarkable team spirit with Leclerc.

Having achieved his highest ever place on the podium in Monaco with P2, a sense of disappointment lingered as Sainz truly believed that victory could really have been his.

"I genuinely thought we could win...I mean I was so comfortable in the car, and I was so so fast on Thursday and Saturday morning and through qualifying that I genuinely felt like I can put it on pole and win my first ever Grand Prix in Monaco," he said at the post-race press conference.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan