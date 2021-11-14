"He's in a different league" - Lando Norris reacts to Lewis Hamilton's charge from 20th to 5th at Brazil Grand Prix Sprint race

McLaren driver Lando Norris has said he refused to defend against Lewis Hamilton's charge in the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint race as he feels the seven-time world champion is in a "different league" altogether. Mercedes' reigning champion went from 20th to fifth at the Interlagos circuit with some deft overtaking maneuvers.

Expecting a similar attack from his fellow Brit in Sunday’s race as well, Norris told Sky Sports F1:

"If he has gone from last to fifth in 24 laps, then he should have three wheels on his car or something to make it a little bit harder for him! He’s in a different league compared to us."

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lando says Lewis should have to drive on three wheels after his sprint race 😅 Lando says Lewis should have to drive on three wheels after his sprint race 😅 https://t.co/UIc9VjBLCn

Norris has defended himself from Lewis Hamilton several times in the past. However, after reviewing the sprint race, he felt he wouldn’t want to overwork his tires in defending against the Mercedes driver and compromise his own race.

Lando Norris was the final driver Lewis Hamilton ovetook to finish 5th in the sprint race

Although the McLarens are powered by the same engines as in Lewis Hamilton’s car, Norris felt his own race mattered, as his team is in the thick of the battle with Ferrari for third place in the constructors' championship.

With Lewis Hamilton starting 10th on the grid for the Brazilian GP main race, Norris expects to have another tryst with him on track. Explaining his reasons for not putting up a defense, Norris said:

"No point wasting any of my own tyres trying to keep this car behind me...I just didn’t need to take any stupid risks trying to defend."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The sprint race resulted in Max Verstappen increasing his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 21 points. However, the Briton will want to capitalize on the opportunity of a potential win from 10th on the grid at a circuit where his car looks exceptionally quick.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee