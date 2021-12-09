"He will do everything" - Max Verstappen's father has a stern warning for Lewis Hamilton

As the 2021 F1 season heads into its climax in Abu Dhabi this weekend with title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on points, Jos Verstappen, father of the Red Bull driver, is certain that his son will do everything in his power to take his maiden crown by beating the seven-time world champion.

According to RacingNews365, here's what Verstappen senior told the Daily Mail about his son's absolute determination to give it his all:

"Max absolutely wants to win. He will definitely go for it. He will clearly try to beat him (Hamilton). He will do everything to get the win, that's for sure. It will be exciting."

A former F1 driver himself, Verstappen senior is looking forward to a thrilling finish and expects his son to win the Grand Prix purely on the merits of racing.

Max Verstappen is set to fight until the end at the Yas Marina Circuit in a bid to become the first Dutch F1 world champion.

Max Verstappen 'King of the Streets' in 2021

Max Verstappen has had his best season in F1 so far, having won more races overall and scored more points on street circuits when compared to the rest of the grid, earning the tag 'King of the Streets.'

He was unable to complete the race in Baku, one of the three street venues this year, due to a high-speed tire blowout, and yet scored a total of 43 points in Monaco and Jeddah with P1 and P2 respectively. He is followed by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez with 37 points across the three street venues.

Also Read Article Continues below

We will find out this weekend in Abu Dhabi whether Max Verstappen will be crowned the new world champion or Hamilton will win a record-breaking eighth title.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan