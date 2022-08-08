Here's why Sergio Perez feels he can beat Max Verstappen to 2022 F1 championship 

Sergio Perez is, for the first time in his F1 career, in contention for the championship title, and believes that he has what it takes to beat his teammate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen to the 2022 title. The Mexican claimed that he has the potential to beat "anyone" in the sport if he remains consistent and drives "perfectly".

Speaking to the German publication Sport Bild, when asked about his prospects of winning the World Drivers' Championship, Sergio Perez said:

“Definitely! If everything is right and I drive perfectly, I can beat anyone in Formula 1.’’

He went on to say:

“Max [Verstappen] too. I’ve already shown that several times this season. But unfortunately it won’t be a foregone conclusion. Max has incredible quality, is extremely mature for his age and has a very good feeling for the car. That’s why the question is not whether I can beat him on a weekend, but how many races I can finish ahead of him. It’s about consistency. That’s what makes a champion.’’

Citing his experience in the sport as a key factor in the prospect of winning a championship title, he added:

“I’ve experienced just about everything in Formula 1.Then there’s the hard work with the team and the energy I put into strength training, among other things. I’m in top shape. I draw a lot of self-confidence from these things. That’s why I have no doubt that I can become champion.’’

Sergio Perez grades his first half of the 2022 season as 7/10

While Sergio Perez is content with his performances in the first half of the 2022 F1 season, he is certainly looking forward to a stronger second half after the summer break.

As reported by PlanetF1, when asked to grade his season so far, the Red Bull driver said:

“7/10. I’m looking forward to some rest, it’s been an intense season. But you can only disconnect for a week or so and then back into it. We’ve got a lot of work to do because the second half of the season is going to be very intense. We have to keep delivering.”

Admitting that without Red Bull's DNFs at the start of the season, the team could have been in an even stronger position by now, the Mexican added:

“I couldn’t have imagined we would be where we are at that point [following Red Bull’s double DNF at the start of the season]. It’s great to have the team where it is at the moment, but we cannot take anything for granted.”

Sergio Perez currently stands third in the Driver Standings with a mere five-point deficit to Charles Leclerc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi