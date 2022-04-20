"It's much better to fight against Alpine and AlphaTauri than against the Medical Car" - Alfa Romeo convinced of making 'a good leap' in upcoming races

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is happy to be competing with the likes of Alpine and AlphaTauri after a good start to 2022.

The Swiss team have scored 13 points in the opening three races of the season. In contrast, they had only scored 12 points in 2020 and 2021 combined.

In an interview with motorsport.com, Vasseur spoke about Alfa Romeo's change of fortunes. He said:

"It's good to be back. It's much better to fight Alpine and AlphaTauri than the Medical Car. There is a good atmosphere and the race weekends are exciting for us."

Despite a good start to the campaign, Vasseur is still expecting his team to keep developing the C42 as the season progresses. He went on to add:

"We're not looking too much at the results. There are still 20 races to go and we have to focus on developing the car further. I am convinced that we will make a good leap if we focus on the right things."

Valtteri Bottas praises Alfa Romeo's performances in 2022 F1 Australian GP

Valtteri Bottas has praised Alfa Romeo's performance in the 2022 F1 Australian GP after his P8 finish at Albert Park.

The Finn rued their bad luck with the Safety Car but was largely upbeat after the race. He said:

“Overall, I think it was a good race, good strategy. A bit unlucky with the Safety Car because we stopped before it but other than that it was okay. It was a good performance with close racing and battles from beginning to end. Of course, the most important thing is that we brought home some points, and that is due to a good job done by everyone in the team; I am happy with the calls that were made and how we raced.”

The Swiss team now have their sights set on the 2022 F1 Imola GP, which will have the first sprint race of the weekend.

The race weekend will be held between April 22 and April 24.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh