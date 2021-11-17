"Max deserved a warning" - Karun Chandhok gives his take on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash in light of new evidence

Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandok expressed his views on the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on-track battle on lap 48 of the Brazil Grand Prix, in light of the onboard videos that were released. Citing new evidence, the Sky Sports presenter felt Verstappen deserved a warning, but no more.

The Dutchman was shown the black and white flag as a warning later in the race, however it was for another incident .

Maybe Max deserved a warning but nothing more in my view. Good, hard racing between two of the best drivers ever. Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



According to Chandhok, Verstappen's defense against Lewis Hamilton at the Brazil Grand Prix 2021 was a classic defensive move which he described as 'hard racing between two of the best drivers'. He also expressed that it was a move any driver in Verstappen's place would have made.

Mercedes have requested a 'Right of Review' over the stewards descision on the Lewis Hamilton- Max Verstappen battle

The incident involving Verstappen forcing Lewis Hamilton to run wide in the Lap 48 battle has been criticized by many and pardoned by purists in the F1 world. However the stewards' decision not to investigate the incident despite lacking the required evidence has left Mercedes unhappy.

Mercedes have requested the decision be reviewed as they feel Verstappen deserved a penalty. In motor-racing parlance, what is described as hard racing has now become an off-track controversy. Lewis Hamilton has spoken after the race saying he enjoyed the hard racing and that's how a championship should be fought.

The next round in Qatar scheduled from November 19-21, will have a lot of arguments and meetings between the stewards and Mercedes officials at the Losail circuit. Ideally, the Silver Arrows are seeking a penalty on Verstappen over the incident with Lewis Hamilton.

