Lewis Hamilton reaches 25 million Instagram followers

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has reached 25 million followers on his Instagram account after the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix. The reigning champion now has more followers than F1's official Instagram handle and his racing rivals.

Lewis Hamilton has hit the 25 million mark for followers on Intagram

The Briton is known for using his social media presence to support causes, promote music and fashion as well as express himself and his lifestyle. In February 2021, Hamilton was reported to have around 24.1 million followers but has since gone on to gain 900,000 followers.

Supporting a plant-based lifestyle, the "Black Lives Matter" campaign and promoting diversity across motorsport, Lewis Hamilton has used his social media platform to bring social awareness to important causes.

His Instagram grid features a plethora of colored content varying from sports and F1 to fashion and lifestyle. The 36-year-old recently promoted fashion from the MET Gala to support designers globally.

Lewis Hamilton trails Max Verstappen in the F1 World Championship by 14 points

Winning the Brazil Grand Prix after a stellar performance in the sprint race, Lewis Hamilton has reduced the margin between himself and his rival Max Verstappen in the F1 drivers' championship to 14 points.

The Mercedes driver also paid tribute to his racing hero Ayrton Senna over the race weekend. Waving the Brazilian flag on his cool-down lap, he received an overwhelming response to his victory from the local attendees.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overtaking 20 cars over the weekend, the Brit was hailed for his surge through the field. Lewis Hamilton had some feisty on-track battles in the main race with Verstappen and Sergio Perez to eventually win the race from 10th on the starting grid. Prior to the main race, he claimed fifth place in the sprint race after overtaking 15 cars in 24 laps.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee