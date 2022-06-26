"It's time for him to resign" - Lewis Hamilton should leave F1 'at the top', says former British world champion

Lewis Hamilton should call time on his F1 career to preserve his legacy, according to former British world champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

Stewart is a three-time world champion with 27 wins and 43 podiums to his name. He is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time. Speaking in an interview on the Convex Conversation podcast, the veteran suggested Lewis Hamilton should move on from F1 to his other interests, saying:

"It’s time for him to resign. He’s got music, he’s got culture, he loves clothing and the rag trade would be absolutely suitable for him. I’m sure he’ll be very successful because he’s been earning a huge amount of money — rightfully so because he’s been the best of his time. Lewis [Hamiltion] is in that group of the Ayrton Sennas and the Alain Prosts — or even the Jackie Stewarts maybe."

Stewart went on to add:

"It’s a pity he wasn’t resigning at the top, but I don’t think that’s going to happen now. But nevertheless, it’s wiser to stop than go through all the pain of not being able to do what you did before. He’s carried the sport well. I’d like to see him resigning now."

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most decorated drivers in the history of F1 and was a lap away from an unprecedented eighth world title last season, just losing out to Max Verstappen.

His future seems to be in doubt over the winter break. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old opted to return for the 2022 season and has a contract with Mercedes that runs through to the end of next year.

"Their comments are silly and a bunch of nonsense" - Lewis Hamilton not paying heed to retirement suggestions

Sir Jackie Stewart is not the only world champion to suggest Lewis Hamilton hang up his gloves. Earlier this season, former McLaren driver Mika Hakkinen also said something similar after the 2022 F1 Imola GP, where the Briton failed to score any points. The Finn said:

"For Lewis, this is a disaster. And with George being ahead, it's even worse. I wonder how Lewis behaves in the team meetings - I bet he's sulking. I can imagine the sulking. There's a lot of complaining and whining. And now starts the natural thought process of drivers: 'Should I go somewhere else?' He's been at Mercedes for years and won multiple championships. Now that things are not going well, he'll start thinking of switching teams."

Lewis Hamilton hit back at the two-time world champion, saying:

"So I've seen a couple of comments from certain individuals that I remember growing up respecting when I was younger. But ultimately, their comments are silly and a bunch of nonsense all in the aim to get themselves headlines to get themselves relevant. I am 100 percent committed to this team and there is nowhere else I want to be."

Heading into the 2022 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the Drivers' Championship standings with 77 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far