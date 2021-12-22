When Lewis Hamilton was spotted at dinner with Samuel L. Jackson in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton's fame can be measured by the company he keeps. The Briton has a host of celebrities he can call friends. One particularly famous individual in Lewis Hamilton's corner is Samuel L. Jackson.

Lewis Hamilton has spent time with Samuel Jackson in Monaco before. Hamilton lives in the Principality and had met Jackson for dinner, which was documented on social media.

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson is no stranger to greatness, with a multitude of awards to his name. He also recognized Lewis Hamilton's achievements, boasting about being in the presence of an F1 world champion.

Another mutual friend of Lewis Hamilton, Vicki Palmer, also posted about the encounter with him and Samuel L. Jackson among a host of other people.

Samuel L. Jackson, known for his work in Star Wars films and Marvel Cinematic Universe, felt Lewis Hamilton was robbed off the 2021 drivers' world championship.

In a social media post following the thrilling end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Jackson wrote:

"For a full season. We watched Lewis (Hamilton) compete with Max (Verstappen) for this title fairly and aggressively. Max is an incredible driver. He deserved all his wins this season. But he did not win this championship.”

Jackson's post further stated:

“Lewis. Our Brother. Was Robbed. For 57.5 laps. He dominated. Sometimes he even lead (sic) by 16 secs according to Red Bull’s own status cards."

Lewis Hamilton has not yet publicly revealed if he is in agreement with Jackson. His silence since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, could be doing all the talking for him.

Lewis Hamilton's 2021 title loss compared to Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' by Toto Wolff

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff recently compared Lewis Hamilton's loss at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Diego Maradona's Hand of God.

In an interview with Bild in Germany, Wolff said:

“It is definitely on a par with the ‘Hand of God’ by Diego Maradona or the Wembley goal from 1986.”

Lewis Hamilton was on the brink of a record-breaking eighth world championship when a late Safety Car and controversial recall derailed his title charge.

The advantage gained by Max Verstappen as a result of Michael Masi's decision towards the end of the race is something Toto Wolff has found hard to stomach.

Wolff said:

“An inconsistent decision by the race director took the title away from Lewis."

An FIA investigation could shed some light into the matter but for now, an aggrieved Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff hope for more airtight rules in the future.

