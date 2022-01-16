Damon Hill sets up hilarious Twitter poll for angry Lewis Hamilton fans

Lewis Hamilton's angry fans have been venting their frustration for well over a month now. Ever since the Briton was beaten by Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, multitudes of Hamilton fans have lashed out at the FIA, pundits and other drivers as well.

Former F1 world champion turned analyst Damon Hill, too, has been subject to hard questions from these fans. After answering questions from many, Hill has now posted a hilarious poll on his Twitter handle in an attempt to quell angry Hamilton fans.

Damon Hill @HillF1 On Abu Dhabi, for clarity, my point is this; there is nothing that will change the result. Enormously damaging for F1 and for Lewis. Its done. We cannot turn the clock back. And it wasn't my fault! OK? So put the pitch forks down, please. If you want to complain vote below #f1 On Abu Dhabi, for clarity, my point is this; there is nothing that will change the result. Enormously damaging for F1 and for Lewis. Its done. We cannot turn the clock back. And it wasn't my fault! OK? So put the pitch forks down, please. If you want to complain vote below #f1

The options below read 'Kill Hill' and 'Let him live'.

Earlier this month, Hill had said "there was no crime" in Hamilton's loss to Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Hill also believes that F1 fans love being angry and told them to get over the loss.

Regardless, he has now put his fate in the hands of Hamilton fans, many of whom were also possibly behind starting a change.org petition in the hope of reversing the results of the 2021 title decider.

"Best is yet to come" - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were issued a warning by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who said the best is yet to come.

The 48-year-old commemorated his arrival at Red Bull 17 years ago with a social media post where he wrote:

“17 years ago today as a fresh faced 31-year-old I joined Red Bull Racing. Seems like yesterday - what an incredible journey it has been so far with an amazing group of people and the best is yet to come. Happy New Year.”

Horner's Red Bull became the first team to break Mercedes' stranglehold on world titles in the turbo-hybrid era with Verstappen's win in 2021.

