"Get over it": Damon Hill has a message for Lewis Hamilton fans

Lewis Hamilton's irate fans have been told to "get over it" by former F1 world champion Damon Hill.

The former British driver-turned-television presenter took this stance on social media on January 13 in response to many Hamilton fans voicing their displeasure online.

Damon Hill @HillF1 @_dasilveirajp_ @GeorgeHarrison @SkySportsF1 @F1 🏻 #f1 @fia If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because its not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to 'em in 2022. Winners don't constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate .... @_dasilveirajp_ @GeorgeHarrison @SkySportsF1 @F1 @fia If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because its not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to 'em in 2022. Winners don't constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate ....✌🏻 #f1

In a tweet, Hill called out all Hamilton fans by writing:

"If you are a (Lewis) Hamilton fan, do yourself a favor and get over it because it's not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to 'em in 2022. Winners don't constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate .... #f1"

Scores of Hamilton fans have been unhappy ever since the controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton was on the cusp of clinching what would have been a record-breaking eighth world title, only to be denied by a mixture of fate and Michael Masi's decision making.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are keen on holding the FIA accountable following their ongoing internal investigation. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old's fans launched a change.org petition to overturn the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They have also thrown tough questions at other F1 pundits. Indian driver-turned-presenter Karun Chandhok found himself in need of support when F1 journalist Will Buxton rushed to his aid.

Like Lewis Hamilton, Damon Hill has lost a world title in the final round of the season

Damon Hill knows the pain of losing the world title in the final round of the season. He went into the 1994 season finale in Adelaide with a shot at the title against Benetton's Michael Schumacher.

During the race, the two rubbed wheels, putting the German out of action immediately. Hill managed to continue for a bit longer before he too had to park it owing to substantial suspension damage to his Williams. This handed Schumacher the first of his seven world titles.

Hill would eventually win his one and only world title with Williams in 1996. Perhaps that is the spirit he wants Lewis Hamilton and his fans to embody going forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, reports indicate the Briton's return to F1 is contingent on the FIA's ruling following the aforementioned investigation into the matter.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee