"Replacing Michael Masi won't fix the problem": F1 pundits discuss controversial ending to 2021 season

F1 TV pundits Johnny Herbert, Damon Hill and Martin Brundle discussed whether racing director Michael Masi would survive the fiasco following the 2021 season finale. While Brundle and Hill believed replacing Masi would not resolve the problem at large, Herbert begged to differ.

The decisions made at the Abu Dhabi GP influenced the championship outcome and are currently being analyzed by the FIA. However, whether the investigations will lead to the racing director's ouster remains unknown.

Commenting on Masi’s survival in the sport, Brundle said:

“What I absolutely know for sure is that changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem. This is way too big a job for one person, to handle 23 races, and its only going to grow. We are all over the world. Back in the day, there were 16-18 races for Charlie and Herbie… But it is just growing exponentially. So Masi, if he stays, needs a lot of support around him, and I suspect that's what they are looking at.”

Echoing Brundle's thoughts, 1996 world champion Damon Hill felt Masi had learnt his lesson and needed a team and the support to carry out his duties more effectively.

In the past, Charlie Whiting had Herbie Blash as a deputy to assist him with his role as race director. However, following Whiting's demise, Masi had to step up prematurely, and lacks the support of at least two more people to carry out his job effectively.

F1 TV pundit Johnny Herbert believes Michael Masi will be replaced

Although Masi has been Whiting’s understudy in the past and has a fair amount of experience, the larger problem that would lie ahead for the FIA, should they sack Masi, is in finding a replacement.

Unlike Hill and Brundle, Herbert believes Masi will not survive the controversy and lose his job before the 2022 F1 season commences.

Explaining why Masi might not retain his position, Herbert said:

“In many respects and in all respects, No. Because he has done too much damage to Formula 1. I think because of the position he is in, you’ve got to have trust. And that trust has completely and utterly evaporated.”

The FIA has announced its timeline to carry out investigations over the events that unfolded during the season finale, and the window to choose a replacement for Masi is very short. Despite their differing opinions, both Brundle and Herbert believed there is nobody on hand that is experienced enough to replace the current F1 race director.

