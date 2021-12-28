"You look like a member of The Beatles" - When Lewis Hamilton mocked Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert

Lewis Hamilton's competitive nature has been a hallmark throughout his career in motorsports. The Briton has always felt the need to one-up people, be it on track or off it.

This was on full display when Lewis Hamilton joined former F1 drivers Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert for a karting session in 2018.

The pair, who moved on from racing to becoming commentators in the media, presented Lewis Hamilton with a photo before the race. It was from the seven-time world champion's initial days in racing. But Lewis Hamilton wasn't exactly thrilled with them picking a photo of him celebrating a P2 finish.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"Why have you got a picture of me in second (place)? I was still pretty happy. Look how happy I was in second. I must have come from the back or something."

This was followed by flashback photos of both Herbert and Brundle. Lewis Hamilton's quick reaction was on show through his quips.

When shown the image of Herbert karting, Hamilton asked

"Is that 1947? Is there a visor there?"

However, his reaction to seeing Martin Brundle in the pomp of youth was the absolute highlight. Lewis Hamilton said:

"You look like a member of the Beatles".

Lewis Hamilton has become a lot more reserved in recent times. But he can deliver some truly memorable banter when he is in the mood.

Andreas Seidl dismisses 'rocket' claims after checking Lewis Hamilton's data from Brazil Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's storming win after facing a combined 25-place grid penalty at Interlagos saw many compare his car to a 'rocket'. Such was his raw pace in Sao Paolo, that many even joked about Mercedes running Ferrari's power unit from mid-2019.

However, McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl has revealed that found no difference after going through the data from Lewis Hamilton's W12.

Red Bull claimed Lewis Hamilton had a major straightline speed advantage over their driver Max Verstappen thanks to a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

However, this is what Seidl had to say about the same:

“When I look into the data, and we compare the data from other teams, I don’t see there was ever an extraordinary, spicy engine around.”

Of course, one shouldn't be inclined to take Seidl's word as gospel. His team McLaren get their engine from Mercedes so one could say there might be a conflict of interest here.

Edited by Diptanil Roy